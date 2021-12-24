“You kinda figured they would be good, but not this good” – Vince Carter surprised by Golden State Warriors, says Steph Curry playing ‘lights out’

Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors have been ‘lights out’ this season according to NBA legend Vince Carter.

In a recent interview with “First Take”, the eight-time All-Star and Toronto Raptors legend gave his opinion on the Warriors squad this season:

“You kinda figured they would be good, but not this good.”

Steph Curry and his 'lights out' season

Steph Curry is averaging 27.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game and is in heavy contention to win the MVP award for the 2021-22 season. Golden State stands second in the Western Conference with a 25-6 record. Beyond his dominant play, Steph Curry also became the NBA's career 3-point leader after breaking Ray Allen's record earlier this month.

In his interview with “First Take,” Vince Carter outlined the slate for the NBA on Christmas Day.

With so many stars out to COVID-19, he highlighted the positives, like James Harden returning and a hopeful Trae Young coming out of health and safety in time for the holiday.

Carter articulated the excitement of the Christmas games:

“You want to see the best games with the superstars going at it on such a festive day.”

Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors are set to play the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in what is lined up to be one of the day's best matchups.

The teams stand first and second in the Western Conference, the Suns at 25-5 losses and the Warriors at 26-6. With such a close race for first place, the holiday game should prove to be an exciting one to watch.

Unfortunately for Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors, guard Damion Lee joined Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole in health and safety protocols. Andre Iguodala is considered questionable as well, as he did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

On his excitement for the Warriors-Suns game, Vince Carter commented:

“I’m looking forward to watching this, and we’re hoping everybody is healthy and clear because right now, because of all of the other superstars out, this is the must see game right now.”

The notable Toronto Raptors legend explained the Warriors are one of the two best teams in the league right now. Vince picks them as his choice to win the Western Conference, given that Klay Thompson has yet to even hit the court yet.

Klay Thompson last shared the court with Steph Curry during his 2018-19 season with Golden State, in which he averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

After tearing his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay has yet to return. As a vital part of the three championships he shares with Steph Curry and the Warriors, he should be a grand addition to an already outstanding squad.

In his record-breaking and potential MVP season of 2021-22, Steph Curry is shooting a phenomenal 39.6% from 3-point range. Golden State has missed the postseason for two straight seasons and now sits as one of the best teams in the NBA standings at 26-6.

The undeniable greatness of Steph Curry can be seen here once again in his Thursday game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

