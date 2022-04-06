“You know, Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him, it’d be great to get Bronny over here too” - Kevin Love believes LeBron James returning to the Cavs will be a fairytale ending

LeBron James' return to Cleveland was mentioned by Kevin Love on Tuesday. James and his LA Lakers have had a disappointing season this year and as a result Love sparked some hopeful conversation around LeBron returning.

Kevin Love explained:

"Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him. It’d be great to get Bronny over here too and then we’ll call it a day."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him. It’d be great to get Bronny over here too and then we’ll call it a day.” Kevin Love wants LeBron James back on the Cavs"Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him. It’d be great to get Bronny over here too and then we’ll call it a day.” cavaliersnation.com/2022/04/05/kev… Kevin Love wants LeBron James back on the Cavs"Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him. It’d be great to get Bronny over here too and then we’ll call it a day.” cavaliersnation.com/2022/04/05/kev…

LeBron James and Kevin Love are longtime friends and old teammates, having won the 2016 NBA championship together. James has noted in the past that he plans to play with his son no matter what it takes, so if Cleveland can manage the pickup, Love’s hopes would not be too far off.

Despite a disappointing season for the Lakers, currently sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference (31-47), LeBron is still having a breakout season. “The King” is currently in first place in the league for points-per-game at 30.3, while averaging 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists as well.

LeBron James has spoken in the past about his plans to retire in LA to have his jersey retired beside Kobe’s, but if Bronny ends up elsewhere, his narrative could quickly change.

James has voiced his plans to stay in the league until he gets first place for NBA points all-time, and gets to play in the same squad as his son LeBron “Bronny” James. Bronny is currently two years out of entering the NBA, but as teams are aware, picking him up means a strong chance they get his father LeBron James as well. That would be a package deal for the history books.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Bronny James just hit his FIRST eastbay Bronny James just hit his FIRST eastbay 👀😱 https://t.co/zcE4spjgQj

Bronny James stands 6’3” and plays as a guard. He has a notable feel for the game and has been commented on for his passing ability and “smooth shooting stroke”. If he and his father, LeBron James, were able to play on the same team, it would be an instant classic for the NBA.

Kevin Love’s comments make sense when one understands the history he has with LeBron James. James spent his entire second run with Cleveland (2014-2018) alongside Kevin, where the two developed a lifelong relationship. James moved onto LA and and Love stayed in Cleveland, where he still resides today as he stays hopeful for a James return.

Even still, as LeBron James is from Akron, Ohio, he is often hailed in Cleveland. The energy in the stadium when LeBron entires is notably electric, as everyone who tuned into the last LA-Caveliers matchup witnessed. Kevin Love definitely misses LeBron having that energy for the Cavaliers instead of against them.

During LeBron’s total 11 seasons playing for the Cavaliers, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and the rest of the company in Cleveland also managed to make history in 2016. With the Golden State Warriors up in the 2016 NBA Finals series 3-1, James and the Cavaliers managed to come back and win the championship. They would become the only squad to come back from such a deficit in the finals and take the victory.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in 7th place in the Eastern Conference with 43 wins to 36 losses. The team has played far better than the Lakers this season. Kevin Love is currently averaging 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for Cleveland. James would arguably fit in well with his old friends and the younger players on the roster.

Edited by Arnav