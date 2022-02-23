"You know what he'd do" - Jalen Rose suggests that LeBron James will have to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers on a minimum if he wants to win another ring

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James must leave the Lakers if he wants to win another ring, according to Jalen Rose.

Appearing on ESPN's morning show Get Up, the former NBA player spoke about how James' best chance of winning another championship lies with his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"If LeBron really wanted to win another championship, you know what he'd do, he'd go to Cleveland and play for the minimum. That's what he'd actually do. Not force them to give up any of their young assets."

The Lakers have struggled throughout this campaign, as they simply have not been able to stay above .500. Since coming into the season with championship aspirations, things haven't exactly panned out the way the franchise would have liked as they hold a record of 27-31.

However, the Cavaliers have built a good roster with quality young players like Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley showcasing their abilities this term. This is why it isn't unsubstantiated to say that James' best opportunity to win another ring might lie with the Cavaliers.

Add in the fact that James is set to hit free agency in the summer of 2023 with his contract expiring at the end of next season, there is every chance that James could return to Cleveland.

How LeBron James fared in his second stint with Cleveland Cavaliers

King James during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James' return to Cleveland from South Beach was a big call, especially after the disappointment of losing the 2014 NBA Finals. However, considering Kyrie Irving's talent, James' decision to return to the Cavs after unceremoniously leaving in 2010 was definitely the right one.

James had an incredible four-year run with the Cavs in his second stint with the team. He put up absurd stat lines and took his team (almost single-handedly at times) to four NBA Finals as the Eastern Conference was completely dominated by James and co.

The biggest highlight of his return to the Cavs was obviously the triumph over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, after leading Cleveland from being 3-1 down in that series.

In the process, he brought the first championship to the city of Cleveland in over half a century. "King James" averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in that series while shooting the ball at nearly 50% from the field and over 37% from the perimeter.

With the departure of Kyrie Irving in 2017, the onus was even more on James and Kevin Love to propel the Cavs to another championship. Irving's departure significantly weakened the roster, but the Cavaliers made it to yet another NBA Finals the following year, where they were swept 4-0 by the Warriors.

Nevertheless, LeBron James' four-year spell with the Cleveland-based side is generally looked back on with fondness as he finally brought home a championship.

