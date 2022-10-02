“You know game beef really is a personal beef” – Shaquille O’Neal believes Patrick Beverley is more of an expressive and vocal leader for Lakers, says he can hold players accountable for their roles

Fans have wondered how the LA Lakers will manage the personalities of Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook without imploding. Shaquille O'Neal believes Beverley might bring out the best in Russ next season.

Westbrook and Beverley have had beef over the years, but both players seem to have buried the hatchet now that they are on the same team. Beverley went as far as saying Westbrook would be his choice if he had to pick a best friend on the team.

Rather than focus on the beef, Shaq thinks Beverley will be more interested in holding players accountable. Although LeBron James remains the captain, it is believed that Pat Bev will be the vocal leader while LBJ leads by example. The same was the case when Beverley was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On The Big Shaq podcast, the crew talked about how LA Clippers John Wall might have an incredible season to quiet the doubters. Shaq believes the same might happen with Russ and Beverley might be the catalyst.

"Game beef really gets a personal beef. ... They had their problems, they're both competitors. Now they're on the same team, and I know Pat Beverley is going to be a little bit more of a voice because LeBron is sort of like me. He'll say something every now and he won't really say anything. Pat Beverley gonna say something all the time.

"When I was playing that was Brian Shaw. That was Rick Fox, that was D Fisher. They always had something to say all the time. So, Pat Bev, I think he's gonna help Russ get back close to the level he was at cuz he's gonna hold him accountable. When you shoot off the side of the backboard somebody needs to give a look, 'Hey man what you doing?'"

It will be interesting to see the dynamic between the two players on the court. There have been rumors that Pat Bev and Westbrook will be the starting guards, but head coach Darvin Ham has maintained that the starters will be picked based on their defense.

How will Patrick Beverley impact the LA Lakers?

Outside of the points Shaq made about holding people accountable, Beverley will improve the Lakers' perimeter defense. The organization has made it clear that his defensive prowess was the primary reason they went after him.

Since the Lakers traded away players like Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, their perimeter defense has not been great. With Beverley, they will have some protection around the three-point line.

Kendrick Perkins also believes Westbrook will be a more improved defensive player this campaign. He said that they could form one of the best defensive backcourt duos in the league.

NBA action will resume on October 19 and the Lakers will be involved in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors. Fans will get an insight into how the team will play during the 2022-23 season.

