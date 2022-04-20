"You know, Kareem, what he’d done, you could be like that" - Shaquille O'Neal discloses how Jerry West inspired him to be an LA Lakers great

Shaquille O'Neal made a career-defining move in the summer of 1996 when he left the Orlando Magic for the LA Lakers. The legendary Jerry West, who was the Lakers’ General Manager at that time wooed Shaq with an offer the young big man simply couldn’t refuse.

Not since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired had the Lakers had a center who could dominate on both ends of the floor until the former Orlando Magic superstar arrived. O'Neal appeared on an episode of The Pivot to share what “The Logo” showed to him upon his arrival in Hollywood.

“And you know the way they [Lakers] did it was special, too ‘cause he [West] brought me to The Forum and all the lights are off and then put the lights on. Jerry West, ‘You know, Kareem, what he’d done, you could be like that.”

“The Big Diesel” revealed that Jerry West immediately informed him of what could lie ahead if he lived up to the end of the deal:

“Look, I know you like to rap and do movies and all that, but when it’s all said and done, if it’s done the right way, your name could be up there.’ So, while some people look at it as pressure, I looked at it as a challenge. And not only do I look at it as a challenge, from where I come from, I gotta get it done.”

After eight years with the Lakers, Shaquille O'Neal established his greatness and arguably became the most dominant basketball player ever. His years with the Lakers were undoubtedly Shaq’s most iconic and impactful of his career.

TodayInSports @TodayInSports3



#TodayInSports @SHAQ 🏼

Today in 1996, the @Lakers sign free agent Shaquille O'Neal to a seven-year, $121 million contract (the then largest deal in NBA history). Today in 1996, the @Lakers sign free agent Shaquille O'Neal to a seven-year, $121 million contract (the then largest deal in NBA history). #TodayInSports @SHAQ 💪🏼🏀 https://t.co/YIlcAGw0O2

In hindsight, had the Orlando Magic just given Shaquille O'Neal what he deserved, things could have gone significantly different in Florida.

Shaquille O'Neal would find himself on the losing end of a power struggle against the late Kobe Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant won the battle of egos when the LA Lakers shipped Shaquille O'Neal to the Miami Heat. [Photo: The Denver Post]

The LA Lakers’ dominance was anchored in the iconic partnership between Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Both players arrived in Hollywood in the same year and would ultimately transform the franchise into a dynasty in the early to mid-2000s.

After winning three titles in four NBA Finals appearances, the “Black Mamba,” who was younger, would soon wrest control of the Lakers from O’Neal. LA could have easily continued its dominance in the NBA had Hollywood been big enough to contain Shaq and Kobe’s egos.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



When he got to Miami, Shaq promised the fans that he would bring them a championship.



He made good on his promise in 2006, winning the Heat their first title and collecting his fourth ring On this day in 2004, The Big Diesel was traded to the Heat.When he got to Miami, Shaq promised the fans that he would bring them a championship.He made good on his promise in 2006, winning the Heat their first title and collecting his fourth ring On this day in 2004, The Big Diesel was traded to the Heat.When he got to Miami, Shaq promised the fans that he would bring them a championship.He made good on his promise in 2006, winning the Heat their first title and collecting his fourth ring 🏆 https://t.co/kNRraePCWM

Having exceeded the expectations Jerry West laid out on him, the three-time finals MVP was unceremoniously shipped out of Hollywood. Shaq eventually found his way to the Miami Heat where he would help Dwyane Wade put Miami basketball on the map

