"You lack self-awareness": NBA fans ridicule James Harden as he makes Instagram return with savage caption

LA Clippers star guard James Harden made his return to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a series of pictures with a savage caption. However, the post left fans ridiculing the former MVP.

Harden’s IG post featured photos from his first seven games with LA, as well as a promo for the latest model of his signature Adidas shoes. In the caption, he wrote about how he will keep making money despite all his haters:

“I'm not used to sympathy, nobody gotta feel for me, but I’mma stay on top of every dollar, this s**t real money #Uno,” Harden said.

In the comments, fans called out the star guard for his lack of self-awareness:

“No one ever said you didn't have money. You lack self-awareness,” one fan said.

You are not the system, clown,” another said.

Comments from James Harden’s latest IG post

Harden also shared the same post to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he faced equally harsh reactions:

“Bro, you haven’t been relevant since the [Houston] Rockets. Need to step it up, you’ve been lacking,” one fan said.

“Bro just said he cares about money not winning,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Harden’s latest posts:

Comments from Harden’s latest IG post

Comments from Harden’s latest IG post

James Harden says Clippers are getting more comfortable

LA Clippers star guard James Harden

The LA Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden in the lineup. However, after blowing out the San Antonio Spurs 124-99 on Monday night, LA has won two straight games to improve to 2-5 with Harden.

Following Monday’s win, Harden spoke about how the team is starting to build chemistry:

“The more reps, the more you get comfortable,” Harden said.

“The more you try to understand where guys’ spots are on the floor and where can I attack and get mine. As games go by, you see us get more comfortable.”

The Clippers’ two-game winning streak has coincided with Harden’s co-star, Russell Westbrook’s, decision to come off the bench. Westbrook volunteered to do so last week to balance out LA’s star-heavy starting lineup featuring Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Harden.

It remains to be seen if the Clippers will be able to maintain their success with their modified rotation. However, LA should have a good chance of at least winning its third straight game. The Clippers (5-7) will rematch against the struggling Spurs (3-11) on the road on Wednesday.

Through seven games with LA, Harden is averaging 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 48.6% shooting.