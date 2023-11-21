"Not all 4 of us are gonna be hot": Paul George gets honest about Clippers' star quartet's game-by-game prospects

As the LA Clippers snapped their six-game losing streak, Paul George spoke about the team's recent experience, especially since James Harden came into the picture. The eight-time NBA All-Star vented out as he shared with NBA fans what was happening behind the scenes.

As of this writing, the LA Clippers own a 5-7 record, and the team just won back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. But before the recent success, it was quite a learning curve that the Clippers underwent. Speaking on Podcast P, George said that although it has taken its toll, there are certainly good sides to the situation.

"Obviously frustrated. Losing six games and especially with the talent, the guys we have in the locker room... it's frustrating," said Paul George at the 11:35 mark. "I can't sugarcoat that as much as we're positive and we're very optimistic and we truly believe it'll work. No one likes losing. No one likes being out there competing and giving everything you can and coming up with a loss. So that part I think is you know, it gets to you."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The team had its game plan heading into the 2023-24 season and had a system ready to be executed. Bringing in Harden in just a few games, a big piece like him put the team back to pre-season mode and recalibrated how the team should run.

Having four NBA All-Stars has its strengths as well as weaknesses. Paul George reiterated that it won't be every day that every one of them will have a good night. The important thing for the six-foot-eight swingman is that everyone wants to figure out how to make things work between him, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard.

"It might be some nights where some guys are struggling offensively and shots aren't falling, that's just basketball. Not all four of us are going to be hot," said George at the 15-minute mark. "But what I did like was I thought that we were just all on the same page on trying to figure out and constantly talking to each other. That was the good part about it."

Watch the latest episode of Podcast P:

Paul George bares LA Clippers enjoying going through the learning curve despite the losses

With the trade of James Harden to the Clippers, social media was quick to react to the team's missteps and put the blame on the former league MVP. Paul George said that despite the criticism, the team was enjoying the process of figuring things out.

"We honestly enjoy trying to figure this out because we understand and realize the big picture of what this will be if all four of us can pull this off and bring this together and do something special," said George at the 12:30 mark. "We believe it's going to happen like we're going to figure this out at some point."

After the Clippers won against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, they are looking to get into their first winning streak with James Harden as they face the same team on Nov. 22.