'You are not that light-skinned': NBA fans buzzing as 'Shaq's Garage' featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski hits YouTube

The entirety of Shaquille O'Neal's animated series, "Shaq's Garage" is now on YouTube. Kartoon Channel, the broadcaster of the cartoon show, has finally made all the episodes of "Shaq's Garage" available.

The show stars O'Neal as a fictionalized version of himself getting helped by his cars in making the lives of his neighborhood better.

One of the talking cars in the series is named "Gronk", voiced by Gronk himself, Rob Gronkowski.

O'Neal announced the YouTube availability of his show through Instagram.

Fans quickly went abuzz with the announcement, and some interesting comments popped.

Chad of Chad Bee Photography thought Shaquille O'Neal was hosting another show.

Chad said,

"I was hoping this was going to be like "Pimp My Ride" with Shaq hosting."

Another fan, on the other hand, criticized Shaq for getting a relatively lighter tone to his actual skin color in the animation.

The fan said,

"You know good and damn well you are not that light-skinned."

One thing is for sure, though, according to this fan,

"We'll never be free from Shaq."

However, some fans are already curious about the show like Adam Smelcer.

Smelcer said,

"New show to watch I guess."

Another Instagram user even volunteered to become part of the cast for the show's upcoming episodes.

He said,

"Can I be a character?"

Shaquille O'Neal also voices 'Biggie D'

Shaquille O'Neal actually voices two characters in Shaq's Garage. Aside from his animated self, O'Neal is also the voice behind "Biggie D", his truck.

Biggie D, a homage to O'Neal's NBA moniker "The Big Diesel", leads the "Shaq Paq", a group of talking vehicles with different abilities that, if working together, could be of great help in saving the day.

The animated Shaq drives Biggie D with Gronk being the de facto second in command.

Shaq's Garage can also be seen on Kartoon Channel on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV among other streaming platforms.

Kartoon Channel is also accessible in key territories around the world through local cable providers and branded blocks.

Kartoon Channel is also the broadcaster of popular cartoons like "Peppa Pig", "Strawberry Shortcake", and "Yu-Gi-Oh".