"You'll be back yet again": Julius Randle's wife Kendra shares heartwarming message after successful surgery

Julius Randle successfully underwent surgery for his shoulder after he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The New York Knicks forward dislocated his shoulder in January.

Earlier this month, he was ruled out of the season, and now New York will have to prepare for the playoffs without their All-Star forward.

In what comes as good news, the surgery has been successful. His wife Kendra Randle shared a wholesome post on social media encouraging him that he would be back in action in no time.

Taking to IG, she wrote, tagging Randle:

Less than a year ago we were here for ankle surgery. You fought back, became an All star for the 3rd time, then got hurt again. I watched you fight so hard to try to make it back to your team, but I know this is all God’s plan. Your resilience inspires me and I know you’ll be back yet again. I’m so proud of you🤍🫶

The Knicks are 49-32 and No. 3 in the East. They play their final game on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls at the Madison Square Garden.

They will look to end with 50 wins this season and contend for a better seeding, having tied with the Milwaukee Bucks, and now they will have to do that without Julius Randle in the mix.

"I'm at peace knowing I tried everything": Julius Randle on opting for season-ending surgery

By his own admission, Julius Randle exhausted all options before deciding to go under the knife.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, he explained how he finally decided to get surgery even if it meant missing out on playing time.

"I want everyone to know that I did everything in my power to get back this season. That was my intention, to be playing right now. That's why I didn't opt for surgery when it happened.

"But what caused me to finally go through with getting surgery was about five weeks ago, I went through a full-contact session in pads and re-injured my shoulder. My s**t wasn't stable. I felt like I was in the same state when I first dislocated it, and It's been an uphill battle ever since."

The 29-year-old forward was averaging solid numbers before his injury, with 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, showing why he was vital to the team's success.

While Julius Randle's surgery ends his season, there's optimism for his return in the upcoming season. The Knicks are hopeful that an entire summer of recovery will allow Randle to be fully prepared for the start of the next season alongside Jalen Brunson.