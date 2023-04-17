"You'll never see me again" - Michael Jordan's reclusive lifestyle was a predetermined affair

Michael Jordan has mostly remained out of the public spotlight. That's true, even with his portrayal in ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary, his appearance in the NBA's 75th aniversary celebration at the 2022 All-Star Game and even with the popularity of Jordan Brand.

Sam Smith, a longtime Chicago Bulls beat writer, spoke on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" about Jordan's hesitancy with the spotlight:

"He doesn't want to be a public figure," Smith, the author of the book 'The Jordan Rules,' said. "He always used to talk, way earlier, and he would tell us, 'Once I'm gone, you'll never see me again.' He's probably the most famous person in the world, maybe the most beloved, but he doesn't take advantage of that, and he never has."

Being recognized as one of the greatest players to have ever played in the NBA, Michael Jordan has almost always presented himself as an individual solely focused on basketball and continuous growth upon his craft.

Having secured financial stability in his post-NBA life, with all of the partnerships and investments while still remaining away from the public, it aligns with how Michael Jordan was in his playing days. He has always been a player that was all about shooting hoops in the NBA.

NBA players in retirement compared to Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, JJ Redick and even Isiah Thomas are all retired NBA players with a consistent and prominent presence in the public eye and in the media as well.

Some of these players have taken jobs as basketball analysts to give their opinions on the state of the NBA, while others are regular guests on podcasts, talk shows and media interviews.

For Michael Jordan, he preferred doing his own thing and prioritizing his privacy. That approach continues with how he conducts his retirement. He could never be seen making staple guest appearances or interviews compared to those other players.

Despite his ongoing feud with Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, Jordan has not followed up on the comments he made towards Thomas in ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary, while Isiah has done the complete opposite with his Twitter rants. It is another example of Jordan staying away from any public drama as he goes about this stage in his life.

