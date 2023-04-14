"You’ll say it's rigged” – NBA analyst spreads out Lakers’ plan to dominate Memphis Grizzlies

Colin Cowherd of Volume Sports favors the LA Lakers to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of Western Conference playoffs.

The LA Lakers won 108-102 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a play-in game Tuesday to set up a seven-game series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have a young and talented roster led by Ja Morant and Desmond Bane and finished second in the West this season.

Still, Cowherd believes that the Grizzlies’ poor free-throw shooting might end up costing them the series. The LA Lakers are a stacked offensive unit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy and firing and will look daunting to the young Grizzlies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowherd said that before the critics and fans could claim that the series was rigged, he should clear up how free throws will play a huge role:

“You’ll say it’s rigged. It's conspiracy about everything. Everyone is a wacko. The only way to defuse nutjobs with controversies. Let me tell you the conspiracy theory that is going to happen in the NBA playoffs. One of them. The Lakers are going to play Memphis. And the Lakers are going to get to the free-throw line way more than Memphis. But it’s not rigged.

“The only way to defuse all the crazy people nowsis to call it before it happens. LeBron, after he wins the first game in a series, is 27-2 in his career. After losing it, he is 12-9. So, its imperative for the Lakers and LeBron to win Game 1.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"It’ll be a close series. The Lakers will shoot about 7-10 more free throws per game, Memphis will miss theirs and you’ll say it's rigged." @ColinCowherd lays out how the Lakers-Grizzies series will pan out:"It’ll be a close series. The Lakers will shoot about 7-10 more free throws per game, Memphis will miss theirs and you’ll say it's rigged." .@ColinCowherd lays out how the Lakers-Grizzies series will pan out:"It’ll be a close series. The Lakers will shoot about 7-10 more free throws per game, Memphis will miss theirs and you’ll say it's rigged." https://t.co/B8vGwr1DG9

LeBron James and LA Lakers set sights on Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both had consistent injury issues this season. However, when playing, both performed at a high level. Since the LA Lakers made their moves before the February trade deadline, the team has seen a huge improvement in defense.

D’Angelo Russell has been a useful ball handler and secondary scorer for the team and increased presence around the rim has led to a higher volume of free throws. On the other hand, the Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams have had injury troubles in recent weeks, while Ja Morant has not been available. Morant is back, but Adams (PCL strain) won't return this season.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“LeBron’s going to be LeBron. The deciding factor is AD, the Lakers need him to play big.” @ShannonSharpe picks LeBron, Lakers to make a run to the 2023 NBA Finals:“LeBron’s going to be LeBron. The deciding factor is AD, the Lakers need him to play big.” .@ShannonSharpe picks LeBron, Lakers to make a run to the 2023 NBA Finals:“LeBron’s going to be LeBron. The deciding factor is AD, the Lakers need him to play big.” https://t.co/DpOhHGUH6f

Regardless, Cowherd believes that free throws will play a huge role in how the series plays out:

“The Lakers right now are first in free-throw attempts in the year. Since March and April, the attempts have gone up. It’s all very explainable. LeBron is back; he attacks to the rim. AD is back; he is all around the rim. So, the Lakers lead the league in free-throw attempts, and it is increasing.”

Poll : 0 votes