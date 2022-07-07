“You look down your block and 1 of your neighbours there’s a brand new Mercedes-Benz” - Nick Wright says the whole NBA is in trouble because of the ‘nonsense’ the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled

The Minnesota Timberwolves' trade for Rudy Gobert has placed the entire NBA in trouble according to Nick Wright, He outlined the problem with a team giving up so much for one player.

Wright said:

“The whole NBA is in trouble because of the nonsense the Timberwolves pulled. When you trade five first round picks and five players for Rudy Gobert, it’s like if it’s Valentines Day.

"You look down your block and 1 of your neighbours, there’s a brand new Mercedes-Benz with a bow on it. Now all our wives are mad at us because we didn’t do what this doofus did.”

The analyst outlined that the Minnesota Timberwolves trade has set the league standard higher for grabbing star players. Brooklyn is looking to find a trade that suits them for giving up Kevin Durant. Actions from the Timberwolves may shake up their discussions.

Wright believes that the Timberwolves giving so much up for Rudy Gobert is going to increase the market on someone like Kevin Durant.

The Nets may now be asking for more than they initially were due to seeing how much was given for Rudy Gobert.

Nick Wright explained:

“When the Timberwolves set the market for Rudy Gobert at five first round picks then the Nets are like, okay, we want Bridges, Ayton, plus 4 first round picks and 3 swaps [for Kevin Durant].”

Gobert has won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times, tying him for second-most in NBA history. That style of play objectively should give the Timberwolves exactly what they have been looking for. But giving up five players and five picks for Gobert seems a little much nonetheless.

Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns both have play styles that complement each other while patching spaces they are both unable to occupy alone. KAT is a great big man, but Gobert can gather offensive pressure at the rim. This will allow Towns the space to put in the work.

Having both of them under the rim on defense will give the Minnesota Timberwolves a positive edge going forward. The trade did not seem too offsetting for the Timberwolves, but the point to be made is the value rise it has given the league.

Now players like KD, who is a two-time champion and elite superstar, are going to be worth an extra player or pick. The market is increasing as Gobert’s trade dumped basically an entire bench.

