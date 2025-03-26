The Miami Heat haven't been as successful this season, but that hasn't stopped their veterans from having some fun off the court.

That's especially true with Kevin Love. The former NBA champion hasn't played much this season, but he's gained a huge following on social media because of his constant trolling and joking around.

That's why it only made sense that Bam Adebayo got back at him at one point. It seems like they placed a friendly March Madness wager, and Love got the worst part of it. Adebayo shared a pic of Love wearing a Kentucky Wildcats T-shirt, poking fun at him on Instagram:

"You look good in BBN blue," he jokingly said.

Via Bam Adebayo's IG

The UCLA Bruins, Love's alma mater, fell to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tourney, while Adebayo's Wildcats are still going strong and will meet the Volunteers in the Sweet 16.

Adebayo attended Kentucky for one year before the Heat took him with the No. 14 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. On the other hand, Love was a star for the Bruins in 2008 before entering the league as the No. 5 pick.

Jimmy Butler snubs the Miami Heat tribute video in return

The Heat got a much-needed win to stay afloat in the Play-In Tournament race. Notably, it came against Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors.

Butler got a tribute video in his first game vs. his former team after his trade to the Bay Area. However, despite being there for five-and-a-half years, he didn't seem to care much about that tribute.

“I got a lot of love for the city, the fan base here,” Butler said. “The video was nice. I won’t say there’s a lot of emotions. I came into this thing levelheaded.”

Butler has moved on from his days in South Beach, and while he still appreciates everything they did for him, he's now playing for a different organization:

“I see it for what it is,” Butler said. “A chapter has ended, a new one has begun. I’m very appreciative for my time here, the bonds I’ve built here. When you look down the road it’s a huge part of my career. I ain’t spiteful toward nobody. I’m grateful for the opportunity. It’s not at all bad.”

For one night at least, the Heat got the last laugh, as Butler finished the game with 11 points on 12 shots and six rebounds.

