“You look at Kobe, Kevin Garnett… They were not good players when they first got into the NBA” - Charles Barkley toasts LeBron James as the greatest story in sports history

Charles Barkley, a confessed Michael Jordan guy, didn’t hold back in giving LeBron James his well-deserved flowers. “Sir Chuck” has nothing but appreciation for what “King James” has accomplished in nearly 20 years of almost unparalleled basketball excellence.

On "The Draymond Green Show," Barkley commented on what has impressed him the most in James’ career:

“I think what LeBron has accomplished is arguably the greatest story in sports history. For No. 1, you look at Kobe, Kevin Garnett, guys like that, they were not good players when they first got into the NBA. LeBron is the only player in my forty years in the NBA who played great from day 1.

“And for him to turn into one of the best players ever, he’s never gotten in trouble, especially in this 24-hour news cycle with social media. For him to be as great as he’s been from the year 18 to where he’s at now, I think it’s one of the greatest stories in sports history. He was that good from day 1.”

"LeBron's story is arguably the greatest story in the history of sports"- Charles Barkley on the Draymond Green Show

Charles Barkley compared LeBron James’ incredible start to his NBA career to Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett, who, like James, came out of high school. “KB24” and “KG” struggled in their rookie seasons for the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

Although their raw talent was off the charts, they still had substantial things to figure out. Bryant averaged only 7.6 PPG, 1.9 RPG and 1.3 APG in his debut season. The Lakers were unquestionably Shaquille O’Neal’s team when the “Black Mamba” came into the league.

Garnett had more decent numbers than Bryant. The Timberwolves' future franchise player put up 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest as a rookie. Garnett had the veteran core of Sam Mitchell, Christian Laettner, Tom Gugliotta and Isiah Rider as the franchise leaders.

LeBron James, right off the bat, lived up to all the hoopla of his entry into the NBA. He averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a rookie. Without question, he was already the Cleveland Cavaliers’ best player in his first season since jumping out of prep.

The expectations loaded on LeBron James’ shoulders were arguably bigger than anyone in NBA history, including Michael Jordan. And yet, the Akron, Ohio native has hardly disappointed over a career spanning nearly two decades in the league.

History beckons LeBron James’ unmatched longevity and basketball brilliance

Next season, the entire basketball world will be anticipating and hyping up LeBron James’ chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring crown. A record that looked untouchable when “Captain Skyhook” retired could be broken by “King James” long before the season ends.

"James is just 1,325 points away from tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387, meaning he needs to average just over 16 points per game over the course of the season to hit the mark in 2022-23."

As Barkley emphasized, nobody in NBA history has been as thoroughly consistent and great as the four-time MVP. His claim to Abdul-Jabbar’s throne would be the culmination of nearly two decades of incredible mental fortitude, physical durability and jaw-dropping basketball skills.

The records James has piled up over the years are simply staggering. Year 20 could see him hoard even more of some of the game’s most illustrious achievements. What he has accomplished since Day 1 could put him on a level above any athlete in American sports history.

