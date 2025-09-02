"You look like if Charles Barkley overdozed on Ozempic" - Shaquille O'Neal roasts WNBA coach with passing resemblance to Inside the NBA co-star

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made fun of one of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces assistant coaches, Ty Ellis. O'Neal made an appearance on Ellis' Straight Game Podcast with Mike Bibby last week. In one of the segments, Shaq couldn't help but roast the Aces coach for his uncanny resemblance to Charles Barkley.Shaq is typically known for making fun of his broadcast members, Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. The Big Diesel particularly targets Chuck the most with his antics. Given the strong resemblance Ellis had to Barkley, at least in O'Neal's eyes, Shaq didn't hold back on making fun of the Aces coach.“Why you look like if Charles Barkley overdosed on Ozempic,” O'Neal said after asking Ellis to stand up.For context, Ozempic is a medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes. Shaquille O'Neal was clearly making fun of Charles Barkley's heavy weight. Ty Ellis, on the other hand, is a lot slimmer compared to Barkley, hence the Ozempic reference.Shaquille O'Neal's frustrations with Kobe Bryant's name being left out of GOAT conversationsThe GOAT conversations in the NBA have always been controversial. Many argue that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time, while others believe it's LeBron James. However, one prominent name often gets left out, the late Kobe Bryant.Like James and Jordan, Bryant has helped revolutionize the NBA to what it is today. He had five NBA championships and became one of the most influential figures to the players of today.During the Aug. 26 episode of the Straight Game Podcast, Shaquille O'Neal vented his frustration with Bryant's name being left out of the GOAT talks.“I just get frustrated when people talk about the GOATs of the game and (Kobe Bryant's) name is not mentioned,&quot; O'Neal said. &quot;Like I don’t care who you pick whether it’s Michael (Jordan) or LeBron (James) or Kobe, but just mention all the names.&quot;That’s all, just mention all the names. It’s just like they surpassed him up and went from Mike to LeBron and they left him out. So I would like to hear all the recipients and then let the people pick.”Despite having a rocky relationship in their career, Kobe Bryant helped Shaquille O'Neal notch three consecutive championships for the LA Lakers in the early 2000s. Bryant then proceeded to win two more on his own, proving that he's just as capable as Michael Jordan and LeBron James in carrying his own team.