“You love that feeling of the pressure” - Klay Thompson says he embraces the ‘Game 6 Klay’ nickname, says nicknames are not just handed out

Klay Thompson has been called "Game 6 Klay" because of his performances in those series-clinching games. The title undoubtedly comes with some pressure, but the Golden State Warriors shooting guard says he loves the feeling.

The Warriors have had an impeccable run in the playoffs since 2015. They have dominated the NBA Finals, missing out on it only twice in the last eight seasons.

Thompson has been a massive part of their success, as he has been dependable on both ends of the court. His partnership with Steph Curry has made them one of the most productive backcourt duos in recent years.

Klay Thompson was recently a guest on "Point Forward" with Evan Turner and teammate Andre Iguodala. Thompson was asked if the monicker was added pressure, and he said:

"I'm not gonna lie, I felt [it] a little bit Game 6 in the finals, I'm like damn, should have thrown up to six, everyone's like 'you're coming.' No, let's just win the game."

He added:

"I embrace it, man. It's just some that, when you get a nickname or something like that, it's just not handed out. That's the whole game. You gotta embrace it like yeah we call them gotta embrace it. So, there is a little pressure but, you know, you love that feeling of the pressure."

Thompson continued:

"You can't recreate it. Those moments don't come, they won't be for a lifetime that's for sure. So, when they are, the few ones that are in front of you, you just embrace it."

Klay Thompson missed two complete seasons due to injuries and upon his return, he played a key role in the Warriors' 2022 championship run. While he was not his prime self, his presence was a significant boost for the team.

In the two Game 6's he featured in last season, he averaged 21 points. He dropped 30 points against the Memphis Grizzlies in the conference semifinals and registered 12 in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Klay Thompson says he is not back to 100% yet

Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors

After being sidelined for over 900+ days, it would be too much to ask a player to be as explosive as they once were. The same was seen with Klay Thompson following his return. The coaching staff also took their time with him, regulating his minutes and giving him more days to rest.

On "Point Forward," Thompson was asked if he was back to full fitness, and he said:

"I think the best is still yet to come. I haven't had a season just to train. I mean, offseason, just to really train and just get better."

Thompson displayed several flashes of his old self last season but has understandably not been as consistent with his performances. He grew more into the game as the season progressed.

In the 2022 playoffs, he averaged the second-most points (19.0) behind Curry. He also added 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Fans of the Golden State Warriors will undoubtedly be excited to see what Klay Thompson can do after a complete offseason of training.

