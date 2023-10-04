'You m************, dealing with y'all': Knicks' Julius Randle hilariously blames media for obsession with Bruce Lee on social media

Julius Randle said to reporters covering the New York Knicks that he has recently been obsessed with Bruce Lee films. He even joked that the media was to blame for bringing him into this during the offseason.

When asked about the Bruce Lee thing during the Knicks' training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, Randle said:

"You m************, that's what it was about: dealing with y'all on a daily basis!"

Turning serious, though, Randle added that even if it has been 50 years already since his passing, Lee's movies still impacted his life in terms of adjusting to certain cases.

Randle further said:

“I think my whole career is about my versatility of being able to adapt to certain situations.”

Among the lessons Randle got from Lee was "going with the flow," that is, relaxing yourself amid a tough situation.

"Just go with the flow. That’s what it’s about. Not reacting to certain stuff," Randle continued.

Randle was fresh from undergoing an arthroscopic surgery to fix an ankle injury that was nagging him late into last season.

Luckily for Randle, recovery time from such surgery was only a couple of months, and the doctors cleared him to join the Knicks in their training camp.

Knicks' Julius Randle says Bruce Lee 'ahead of his time'

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle believes Bruce Lee is a great example of going with the flow or staying calm amid the mounting pressure.

Randle even thinks Lee, had he been alive today and way younger, could become successful in the present time.

Randle said,

"Bruce has a lot of hidden gems. He was ahead of his time."

Lee passed away in 1973 at the young age of 32, just before the release of what would be his last movie, "Enter the Dragon". He would have been 83 years old by now.