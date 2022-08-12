“You have a massive hole in your game… To not improve on that when you are a max player in this league, he should be upset” - Nick Wright agrees with Tracy McGrady over his criticism of 3x All-Star

Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has been in the news for his take on the Minnesota Timberwolves' recent recruit, Rudy Gobert. The two-time shooting champion called out Gobert for his moves (or lack thereof) on offense.

Nick Wright reacted to McGrady's comments on Fox's "First Things First." He agreed with the former shooting guard saying that the player has been the same for five seasons, with no positive change in his offensive game. While Wright acknowledged Gobert's defensive prowess, he said he ought to be upset about not improving despite being a max player.

"Rudy Gobert has been the exact same player by all metrics or eye test for five straight seasons," Wright said. "That's indefensible. I understand that Rudy Gobert is a devastating defensive force in the regular season.

"T-Mac is 100% correct that when you've a massive hole in your game, which is your inability to punish undersized defends when teams go small against you. To not improve on that when you're a max player in this league, he should be upset."

Tracy McGrady wonders what Rudy Gobert's offseason workout might be

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz warms up before Game 6 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on April 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rudy Gobert's move to the Minnesota Timberwolves received a lot of attention owing to the type of trade Utah's Danny Ainge pulled in exchange for the center. However, his addition to the Timberwolves has been questioned as he offers very little help on offense.

Former Houston Rockets shooting guard Tracy McGrady has questioned the player's commitment to getting better on offense. He wondered what the center does in the offseason and what type of workout sessions he undergoes.

“This is what I've been wondering, what the f*ck are you doing in the offseason? Like, what is your workout?" McGrady said. “I was so mad at Rudy when they were playing against the (Houston) Rockets one year, bro, and Chris Paul was guarding him in the post.

"I was mad as s—. He couldn’t do nothing. Bro, you’re 7’2″, and a point guard is guarding you. He had no moves.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“This is what I've been wondering, what the f*ck are you doing in the offseason? Like, what is your workout?" Tracy McGrady rips Rudy Gobert for having no moves on offense“This is what I've been wondering, what the f*ck are you doing in the offseason? Like, what is your workout?" ahnfiredigital.com/nba/minnesota-… Tracy McGrady rips Rudy Gobert for having no moves on offense“This is what I've been wondering, what the f*ck are you doing in the offseason? Like, what is your workout?" ahnfiredigital.com/nba/minnesota-…

Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein