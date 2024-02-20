"You might do something to jeopardize it" - Tim Hardaway Sr. jokingly vents his insecurities if his son ends up on Miami Heat 

Miami Heat legend Tim Hardaway Sr. has always supported his son's career since he was drafted in 2013. Hardaway played with the Heat for six seasons, and had an incredible career with the organization. The legend wants his son to play for Miami in the future, possibly, but doesn't like the idea of giving up his retired jersey number.

In Hardaway's career, he wore the No. 10. He was a two-time All-Star with the Heat, and led the team to multiple playoff appearances. The five-time All-NBA turned the jersey number into something iconic, and the organization honored him by retiring the No. 10 in 2009.

Recently, he appeared in the latest episode of "The OGs," which is hosted by former Heat teammates Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. During one segment, a fan asked Hardaway if he wanted to see his son play for Miami. The Hall of Famer said he wants to see him play for his former team, but won't allow him to wear his retired jersey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've been trying to get him in a Heat jersey and he will not be wearing my number if he gets on the Heat team," Hardaway said.

Hardaway joked that his contributions to the organization led to the retirement of his jersey number. Because of this, he won't allow him to wear the number. Even if the Dallas Mavericks forward is his son.

"You might do something to jeopardize that s***. I'm not going to let you have that."

Expand Tweet

Hardaway Jr. has tried to honor his father by wearing the number 10 as his jersey number. But when it reaches a moment where he joins the Heat, he'll likely choose a different jersey number.

You might also be interested in reading this: "He doesn't care about championships!" - Tim Hardaway Sr. accuses James Harden of having callous attitude

Comparing Tim Hardaway Sr.'s NBA career with his son's

Tim Hardaway Sr. paved the way for point guards to be leaders of the team. He isn't the first to do it as Magic Johnson and John Stockton were already established leaders at that position. During his time in the NBA, he solidified himself as one of the great point guards.

He didn't win a title in his career. However, he was a five-time All-Star that helped put the Miami organization on the map. Hardaway was a consistent threat as a playmaker and scorer. He even averaged 20 points and 10 assists in his final years with the Golden State Warriors, the team that drafted him.

His son, on the other hand, has built a name for himself as one of the best role players in the league. Hardaway Jr. is a floor spacer who isn't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc. This season, he's playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Despite this, his numbers have not gone down.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season for the Mavs. He's also shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. His career isn't over yet, and there's still hope for him to win a championship.

Also read: "Shut up, go out there, and play basketball” - Tim Hardaway Sr. takes shots at Karl-Anthony Towns for claiming he has influenced the game