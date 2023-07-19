"He doesn't care about championships!" - Tim Hardaway Sr. accuses James Harden of having callous attitude

After James Harden's abysmal performances in games 6 and 7 of the second round in the playoffs, he has been criticized heavily.

As Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers work towards finding the best situation for both parties, one of his critics has voiced out his frustration. On Craig Carton's "The Carton Show," former NBA player Tim Hardaway Sr. slammed Harden for his lack of championship ambition.

"He's happy, but James Harden wants to do what James Harden wants to do," Hardaway said. "He's not looking out for a team. He wants to get paid as much money as he can. He really doesn't care about championships."

Hardaway also mentioned that if Harden badly wanted to win championships, he would have carried his teams' back in closeout games. That would have shown his growth as a leader and willingness to not let his team get eliminated in the postseason.

The latest example of that, or rather the lack of it, was evident in his back-to-back outings in games 6 and 7 against the Boston Celtics.

In Game 6, Harden put up 13 points (4-of-16 shooting, including 0-of-6 from the 3-point range), nine assists, seven rebounds and five turnovers. In the pivotal Game 7, he only had nine points (3-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-5 from the 3-point range), seven assists, six rebounds and five turnovers).

Both games saw a disinterested Harden with a lack of aggression that's usually seen from him in the regular season. He didn't have the same lift on his jumpers or quick decisions in half-court offenses, be to initiate or take shots for himself.

Harden, though, wasn't the sole reason Philadelphia got eliminated in the second round, but he was one of the reasons for the disappointing finish.

James Harden has frosty relationship with 76ers president Daryl Morey

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, James Harden and Daryl Morey's relationship has become disjointed following the player's trade request.

"It's essentially severed," Charania said. "It's essentially fractured throughout this process.

"There's no longer that valve of open-minded, open-ended trust that we've seen over the course of 692 games that Daryl Morey and James Harden have been together in Houston and in Philly."

Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option for next season with the expectation of landing on a different team that will work as well for Philadelphia.

After two seasons for the 76ers, the shooting guard couldn't help the team get past the second round, a playoff bump that has haunted them in the Joel Embiid era. In those two seasons, Harden averaged 21.0 points per game (43.1% shooting, including 37.0% from the 3-point range), 10.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

