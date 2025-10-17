  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Shaquille O'Neal
  • “You might tear something”: iShowSpeed serves Shaquille O'Neal savage reality check after NBA legend’s confident race boast against MrBeast

“You might tear something”: iShowSpeed serves Shaquille O'Neal savage reality check after NBA legend’s confident race boast against MrBeast

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 17, 2025 20:06 GMT
IShowSpeed serves Shaquille O&rsquo;Neal savage reality check after NBA legend&rsquo;s confident race boast&nbsp;against&nbsp;MrBeast
IShowSpeed serves Shaquille O’Neal savage reality check after NBA legend’s confident race boast against MrBeast. (Image Source: Imagn, @ishowspeed/IG)

iShowSpeed served Shaquille O'Neal with a savage reality check after the NBA legend boasted about racing MrBeast. On Friday, a video of Darren Watkins, popularly known as iShowSpeed, James Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, and Shaq surfaced online.

Ad

In the video, Shaq is seen walking in a courtyard while MrBeast sits on the stairs of a porch, and Speed stands beside him. The NBA legend proclaims that he can beat MrBeast in a race.

Following the NBA legend's bold proclamation, Speed questions his statement and gives him a harsh reality check.

"You're way too old right now," Speed said. "You might like to tear something."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Later, the streamer asked the NBA legend about the last time he had run at full speed. Shaquille O'Neal replied that he had last sprinted at full speed thirty years ago. MrBeast then jokingly accepted the challenge and proclaimed that he would win the race.

Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the most dominant player to have stepped on an NBA court. He had an illustrious career where he won four championships, three finals MVPs, one league MVP, and 15 All-Star nominations. He is a Hall of Famer, who has jersey numbers have been retired by the first three NBA franchises he played for.

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal once jokingly claimed to have "Osain Bolten" like speed

Shaquille O'Neal was often dubbed a force of nature during his playing career. The NBA legend could do it all in the paint and was practically impossible to stop when he started driving with the ball to the hoop.

During a practice session during his time with the Phoenix Suns, Shaq showed off his speed and jokingly compared himself to Usain Bolt.

Ad
"I sure got the form as I run up the court. My form like Osain Bolten," He said.
Ad

Later, the NBA legend asked his teammates to clear the court before he dashed towards the rim, received a ball during his dash, and layed it up smoothly. He then dashed back to his starting position at full speed.

Shaq started his career with the Orlando Magic, where he was the rising star of the league. After spending four years in Orlando, the NBA legend moved to LA to play for the Lakers, where he made a name for himself and reserved a place for himself alongside greats of the game who came before him.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Avi Shravan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications