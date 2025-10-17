“You might tear something”: iShowSpeed serves Shaquille O'Neal savage reality check after NBA legend’s confident race boast against MrBeast

iShowSpeed served Shaquille O'Neal with a savage reality check after the NBA legend boasted about racing MrBeast. On Friday, a video of Darren Watkins, popularly known as iShowSpeed, James Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, and Shaq surfaced online.In the video, Shaq is seen walking in a courtyard while MrBeast sits on the stairs of a porch, and Speed stands beside him. The NBA legend proclaims that he can beat MrBeast in a race.Following the NBA legend's bold proclamation, Speed questions his statement and gives him a harsh reality check.&quot;You're way too old right now,&quot; Speed said. &quot;You might like to tear something.&quot;Later, the streamer asked the NBA legend about the last time he had run at full speed. Shaquille O'Neal replied that he had last sprinted at full speed thirty years ago. MrBeast then jokingly accepted the challenge and proclaimed that he would win the race.Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the most dominant player to have stepped on an NBA court. He had an illustrious career where he won four championships, three finals MVPs, one league MVP, and 15 All-Star nominations. He is a Hall of Famer, who has jersey numbers have been retired by the first three NBA franchises he played for.Shaquille O'Neal once jokingly claimed to have &quot;Osain Bolten&quot; like speedShaquille O'Neal was often dubbed a force of nature during his playing career. The NBA legend could do it all in the paint and was practically impossible to stop when he started driving with the ball to the hoop.During a practice session during his time with the Phoenix Suns, Shaq showed off his speed and jokingly compared himself to Usain Bolt.&quot;I sure got the form as I run up the court. My form like Osain Bolten,&quot; He said.NBA History @NBAHistoryLINK“My form is like Osain Bolton” 😂 Shaq showed off his Usain Bolt like speed at training camp.Later, the NBA legend asked his teammates to clear the court before he dashed towards the rim, received a ball during his dash, and layed it up smoothly. He then dashed back to his starting position at full speed.Shaq started his career with the Orlando Magic, where he was the rising star of the league. After spending four years in Orlando, the NBA legend moved to LA to play for the Lakers, where he made a name for himself and reserved a place for himself alongside greats of the game who came before him.