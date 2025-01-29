"You missed out on a $100 million" - Gilbert Arenas breaks down key factor driving De'Aaron Fox's potential Kings exit

It appears that De'Aaron Fox is ready to move on from the Sacramento Kings. It's been eight seasons since the Kings drafted Fox as the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The guard budded into a star as the years went by; however, he failed to find success in the postseason. Considering these factors, it seems that Fox wants to take his talent to another team.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas said on his podcast on Tuesday that he wasn't surprised to learn that Fox wants out. Arenas acknowledged that Fox understands that remaining in Sacramento isn't good for his brand. It would be best if he found a team that could promote his talent more.

"I said it is not in their best interest, God damnit, that you sign that super super max," Arenas said. "You can sign right now the $240 million, but you don't want to sign that because if you sign it then have All-NBA, you missed out on a $100 million.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's been in the league long enough to know, 'Man, I'm getting f***ed over here. It is messing with his endorsements, his money, his shoes sales. ... You're trying to get to a big market so you can capitalize on your game, because how you play the game is not being recognized."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

De'Aaron Fox may have a target destination

While Jimmy Butler has been the hottest trade target leading up to February's NBA trade deadline, it appears that another worthy one is joining the mix. The Sacramento Kings are reportedly listening to offers from other teams for De'Aaron Fox. While the Kings are actively searching, Fox made his intentions clear by saying that he already knows where he wants to go.

Having a target destination in mind implies that it was Fox who approached the Kings' front office to request a trade. With the team slowly imploding after former coach Mike Brown got fired, it seems that the star guard wants to avoid any further disaster that might come his way.

De'Aaron Fox doesn't have a clear destination yet. The best landing spot for him may be the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio is in need of someone who can efficiently set up Victor Wembanyama while taking over games when needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback