"You not NBA Youngboy, you NBA dumbboy" - Kwame Brown lashes out at Ja Morant after recent gun incident

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is in hot water after he was caught flashing a gun on a recent Instagram Live video. Morant was previously suspended in March after he posted a video on his Instagram account of him flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub.

Morant was suspended from team activities for this latest incident. The Grizzlies star flashed a gun on social media for the second time this year. This time his friend posted the evidence.

"I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video. ... I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly." @wojespn speaks on Ja Morant after his latest video:

Former NBA player Kwame Brown took to social media to call out Ja Morant following his recent blunder.

“I’ve heard of NBA Young Boy, but you are NBA dumbboy,” said Brown.

Brown went on a tirade, calling out Ja Morant for his “dumb” decisions. He also criticized Morant for hanging out with the wrong crowd.

"You're an NBA dumb boy and your friends ain't your goddamn friends. I've done dumb shit before. You know when I notice a real friend?” said Brown.

The former Laker also gave the young superstar some advice on how to choose friends.

“A real friend, they're gonna tell you when you're wrong and they ain't gonna argue with you but they just not gonna participate and go with you in the bullshit. See, a real friend don't keep telling a man what's right and what's wrong. You just tell him and you let them make their own decision,” said Brown.

There has been no statement released from the league office regarding Morant’s recent video. The Grizzlies were the ones who issued the suspension from team activities.

Morant and the Grizzlies were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the LA Lakers. It will be interesting to see how many games Morant misses next season.

Morant contract details

Ja Morant is currently in the midst of a five-year, $194.3 million contract extension. It will increase to $231.4 million if Morant is selected to an All-NBA team. He has an average annual salary of $38.8 million.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell I expect Nike to at least pause its relationship with Ja Morant by tomorrow. I expect Nike to at least pause its relationship with Ja Morant by tomorrow.

He also has a $12 million deal with Nike. The massive shoe company issued a statement in March during Morant’s first suspension and did not cancel his sponsorship deal. They are set to release Morant’s first signature shoe later this year.

Nike has not issued a statement after the most recent video. According to reports, Nike is expected to pause their relationship with Morant.

