“‘You need to give those MVP trophies back to Kobe because you didn’t deserve them’” - Olden Polynice reveals Kyrie Irving’s comment to Steve Nash, which to him compromised the Brooklyn Nets’ season

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant handpicked Steve Nash to replace Kenny Atkinson to coach their team. Two seasons later, Durant asked team owner Joe Tsai to fire the first-time head coach or trade him.

Durant’s call to fire Nash may not even be the most shocking incident between the coach and the Nets duo. Olden Polynice, on “The Odd Couple” podcast, revealed a stunning story about why both superstars have no respect for the former two-time MVP.

“One of the reasons why there are issues between him [Nash] and Kyrie Irving was because of a statement he made during a party at Steve Nash’s house. In front of everybody, Kyrie said, ‘You need to give those MVP trophies back to Kobe [Bryant] because you didn’t deserve them.’ To me, that was the beginning of the end for the Nets.”

If the story is true, then the reasoning behind why Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant agreed to hire Steve Nash as Brooklyn’s coach becomes even more confusing. Granted, both superstars looked at Nash as more of a facilitator. The dynamics, nonetheless, would still have been awkward.

Nash won the MVP award during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. When the Hall of Fame point guard won it for the first time, Kobe Bryant struggled to carry the LA Lakers. It was the first year of the post-Shaquille O’Neal Lakers, and Bryant couldn’t lead the team to the playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns, behind Steve Nash’s leadership and playmaking, led Phoenix to the Western Conference Finals.

The following season, Kobe Bryant finally carried the LA Lakers to the playoffs, where they lost in the first round to Nash’s Phoenix Suns. Bryant was a finalist in the MVP voting, but LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki had more credible arguments going for them than the Lakers forward did.

Kyrie Irving is a huge Kobe Bryant fan, so it’s completely understandable why he would stand up for his idol. Saying it, however, to Steve Nash in front of everyone at the head coach’s party was just disrespectful.

The Brooklyn Nets badly need leadership from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Brooklyn Nets have been oozing with talent over the last three years. With Durant, Irving, James Harden, and later Ben Simmons, they were installed as heavy favorites to win the NBA championship based on sheer talent.

Talent alone hasn’t proven to be nearly enough to bring the Brooklyn Nets to, at least, an NBA Finals appearance. Normally, the head coach is the starting point where leadership emanates. That’s not the case, however, for the Nets, according to Olden Polynice.

“There’s no leadership anywhere around because they don’t respect Steve Nash enough to follow him. And Steve Nash hasn't had enough coaching to be a leader. That team is just made up. It’s just a made-up fantasy. Yes, they have talent, but in the playoffs, that’s not enough.”

If the rest of the team can’t look up to Steve Nash as a leader, then Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant need to step it up in that regard.

