"You don't need to go out and show everybody you're out because you're like cool f***ing NBA players" - 2-time Super Bowl champion theorizes why NFL players party harder than NBA players

A two-time Super Bowl champion has a theory as to why NFL players party harder than NBA players. Chris Long, who two won titles with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, shared his opinion in an appearance on the "Road Trippin'" podcast.

Allie Clifton started by asking Long about the difference between partying as a footballer and a basketball player. The 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year explained that football players are overcompenstating by wearing helmets all the time.

Long added that hoopers go out more than footballers due to their schedule. The NBA has 82 games in the regular season, while NFL players only play 16 games per year. Long said:

"My theory is that we party aggressively because we have helmets on. You guys, in a good way, don't need your egos stroked. You don't need to go out and like show everybody you're out because you're like cool f***ing NBA players. Everybody's like, they know who I am."

He continued:

"I think when we go out there, we're overcompensating and dudes are like aggressive. We also don't get out as much, so like if y'all are on the road like in the NBA, I'm sure you go out for drinks or whatever."

Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson then explained the basketball side of partying. The former teammates noted that basketball players are more competitive when they are out drinking due to peer pressure. Jefferson also pointed out how athletes should be responsible drinkers.

NBA set to open training camp later this month, NFL season kicked off last week

Karl-Anthony Towns at the Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

The NBA is scheduled to start training camp later this month. It will be an interesting season for the league due to some big moves in the offseason. There's also drama surrounding several teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers.

Kevin Durant's trade demand earlier this summer could haunt the Nets, while the Lakers are still figuring out what to do with Russell Westbrook. Meanwhile, the defending champions lost key players in free agency.

The NFL successfully opened their season last week. The Buffalo Bills defeated the defending champions LA Rams on opening night. Several basketball players were in attendance, including LeBron James, Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Russell Wilson lost against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, while Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were demolished by the Minnesota Vikings. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a game where Dak Prescott injured his right thumb.

The new NBA season begins on Oct. 18. The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics in the first game of the double-header. Meanwhile, the Warriors will get their rings against the LA Lakers on opening night.

