"You need therapy": NBA legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce spar over Lions as they stun Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in NFL opener

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, just like most sports fans, tuned in to the NFL's opening day on Thursday night. The first football game of the season had last year's Superbowl champions facing off against the Detroit Lions, who had ended last season with a 9-8 record.

Most fans who tuned in might have been surprised with the game's results, as the Lions stunned the defending champs 21-20. However, not everyone might have been surprised, as there were people who believed in the Lions even before their upset win over Kansas City.

During a preview shown for an upcoming episode of KG Certified, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Tony Cavallo landed on a discussion regarding the Detroit Lions. The trio ended up discussing the annual NFL tradition that sees Detroit playing every Thanksgiving.

In the preview, Cavallo started off by sharing his take regarding the Lions:

"I think this Lions team, as much as that uniform looks like a loser, like you see that uniform, you're like 0-16. That's what you look at. I think it's a special year in Detroit. I'm really hyping it up. I think it's truly going to be magical."

Kevin Garnett responded positively:

"I'm believing in that by the way," while Paul Pierce's reaction was going the other direction. "You know why I'm saying that though, cause everything he's saying is dead on.

Garnett said in reaction to Pierce's cynicism towards the Lions:

"He left the coach out ,though. They got a great coach. All them things he said right there, P, I'm telling you. They was on Hard Knocks last year."

Paul Pierce defended his views:

"He got you believing this. 1982 can give you 100,000 more miles when that thing really broke down," in reference to Cavallo's positive take on the Lions, "But anyway, but listen, I can't stand Thanksgiving because I have to watch the Detroit Lions every year on Thanksgiving."

The two Boston Celtics champions then started talking over each other, with Kevin Garnett heard telling Pierce:

"Man you're, you need some therapy. You need some therapy. Are you serious?"

In defense of Paul Pierce, last season's 9-8 record was the Lions' first winning season since 2017, when they went 9-7, so those who heard the duo's debate might be more inclined to side with him.

Kevin Garnett might have been proven right after the Lions' win over the Chiefs

While the discussion between Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Paul Cavallo might have taken place before the Lions' stunning win over the defending champions, the win might have given Garnett some vindication regarding his take.

The Detroit Lions looked seemingly struggled in the early exchanges as they entered the halftime break trailing by two touchdowns, 14-7. However, Jared Goff and the Lions turned it around in the second half, outscoring Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (14-6) for a 21-20 comeback win.

