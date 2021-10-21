"You need a timeout, I'm hot!" - Anthony Edwards on telling Houston Rockets head coach to call a timeout after shooting a 3-pointer

The Minnesota Timberwolves started their season on a high note as they defeated the Houston Rockets 124-106 in their season opener at Target Center on Wednesday.

Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards put in a dominating performance for the Timberwolves, combining for 59 points.

During the match, Edwards was seen gesturing at Rockets head coach Stephen Silas after he hit a three-pointer to extend the Timberwolves' lead.

The sophomore guard has revealed the details of his exchange with Silas. He said (via Complex Sports):

"Yeah, I was telling the coach to call a damn timeout. You need a timeout, I'm hot!"

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Anthony Edwards really hit a three and told the Rockets to call timeout 😂His quote after. 😂 Anthony Edwards really hit a three and told the Rockets to call timeout 😂His quote after. 😂 https://t.co/HXAXW2Wg2W

Anthony Edwards' development with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards pushes the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Anthony Edwards as the number one overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Bursting onto the scene as an instant candidate for franchise player, Edwards showed a lot of potential in his rookie season.

The youngster showcased his ability to be a flat-out scorer. Paired with his athleticism and developing three-point shot, he consistently put up highlight plays while rising to the occasion on the big stage.

Entering his sophomore campaign, Edwards showed a lot of promise ahead of the season opener for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Featuring a close second-place finish in the Rookie of the Year award race, the 20-year-old delivered in his side's opener against the Houston Rockets.

Edwards recorded 29 points, six rebounds and three assists for the game. He shot 47.6% from the field while also shooting 50% from beyond the arc, with six made threes.

Overtime @overtime Anthony Edwards bringing the SHOW with 24 PTS in the FIRST HALF 😈(via @Timberwolves Anthony Edwards bringing the SHOW with 24 PTS in the FIRST HALF 😈(via @Timberwolves) https://t.co/PhMC7Cwu5R

The development of Anthony Edwards' three-point shot is definitely something to look forward to. After a relatively poor shooting display last season, with only 32.9% averaged from beyond the arc, Edwards looks set to add to his offensive arsenal this season.

Also Read

His playing style features the moves of a traditional slasher, with effective crossovers and aggressive finishing at the rim. The spacing of the current Timberwolves team gives him the freedom to maximize on all three levels of offense.

Minnesota's core of Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony-Towns will play a huge factor in the franchise's success. Should the team continue to stay engaged, the Timberwolves may find themselves in a position to compete for a play-in spot.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh