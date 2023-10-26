"You old": Jayson Tatum hilariously calls out Jrue Holiday in season opener vs Knicks

Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday will play together as NBA teammates on Thursday night against the New York Knicks. Tatum is the Celtics’ long-time superstar, while Holiday was acquired in the offseason from the Portland Trail Blazers.

“JT” will once again be the team’s franchise player, while “JHolla” will become part of the supporting cast. Together, many expect them to carry the Celtics to at least the NBA Finals.

While doing their warmups before the season opener versus the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Tatum and Holiday had a little conversation. The forward told his new All-Star teammate that he was excited for the opportunity to play with him.

Tatum also took a dig at the Cs’ new point guard:

“You played against T-Mac [McGrady]? So, you’re playing against T-Mac and you’re playing with me. You old, my brother.”

Jayson Tatum was referring to Tracy McGrady, who starred for the Houston Rockets throughout the 2000s. When Jrue Holiday was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2009, “T-Mac” was playing in his 13th season in the NBA.

Holiday, though, is not that old. He is only 32 years old and should have at least a few more years of elite basketball left in him. The Celtics are hoping he still has plenty left in the tank to help the team overcome the hump and eventually win the NBA championship.

Boston has reached the Eastern Conference Finals five times since 2017. They reached the finals in 2022 but were beaten by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics are hoping that Holiday’s addition will be the spark they need to add banner #18 to the rafters.

Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday helped the Boston Celtics to a thrilling season-opening win over the New York Knicks

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla wasn’t buying the hype of his team as big favorites over the New York Knicks. Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis were at Madison Square Garden to open the team’s season with a win.

As Mazzulla predicted, the Knicks put up a tough stand in front of their home fans. R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle gave the Celtics everything they could handle. Barrett and Quickly paced New York in scoring with 24 points apiece.

Jayson Tatum had a big night with 39 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Kristaps Porzingis was also superb for the Celtics. The Latvian debuted for Boston with 30 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Jrue Holiday didn’t get his offense going, finishing with just nine points on 4-10 shooting, but his defense and playmaking were all on full display.