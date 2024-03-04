"You outta your damn mind": Shannon Sharpe clowns Gilbert Arenas for considering a year without s*x for NBA championship

Shannon Sharpe clowned Gilbert Arenas for considering giving up s*x for an NBA championship. Sharpe thought that Arenas was out of his mind if he gave up s*x for a ring. "Unc" has three Super Bowl Championships, while Arenas never made it to a conference final.

On the latest episode of the "Nightcap" podcast with Sharpe and Arenas, the duo talked about a variety of topics. From the Boston Celtics' blowout win over the Golden State Warriors to the Denver Nuggets spoiling LeBron James' history 40,000-point game.

But things got a little sideways later in the show when Arenas told Sharpe that he was willing to give up s*x for a championship ring.

"I give up s*x for a year for a championship ring," Arena said. "I won't give up no money. I'll give up s*x before I give up a million dollars and they say you got a 100 million, take off one million for a ring depending on where I am in my career."

Sharpe has a different perspective:

"I give up a million dollar before I give up s*x. You outta your damn mind."

Gilbert Arenas countered by asking Shannon Sharpe a tough question about his career. Would Sharpe take a Super Bowl ring or a Hall of Fame ring? Luckily for the NFL legend, he has three Super Bowl rings and one Hall of Fame ring. But if he had a choice, it would be the Hall of Fame one.

"There's like 25,000 men that got Super Bowl rings," Sharpe said. "There's less than 500 men that's in the Hall of Fame. You forced me to say it, Gil. I'll take the Hall of Fame."

Gilbert Arenas' hot take about the NBA's lack of defense

Gilbert Arenas has a new hot take about why the NBA's defense is bad.

One of the few gripes of fans about the NBA is the lack of defense and the entire focus on the offensive end. Gilbert Arenas believes there's one reason why the defense in the league is bad – European players.

"Get rid of all Europeans," Arenas said. "You go to college to learn defense. What college do Europeans go to? They have no athleticism. They have no speed and no jumping ability. They are a liability on defense."

It's a crazy idea from Arenas, who has had full of them since becoming a podcaster. It should be pointed out that some of the best players in the world today are Europeans – Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

