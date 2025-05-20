"You play damn near as many games as you didn't play": Gillie calls for Sixers rebuild right to Paul George’s face with brutal honesty

Philadelphia 76ers superfan Gillie Da Kid openly expressed his frustrations with the team to Paul George himself. For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Sixers failed to make it to the playoffs. This had a lot to do with the absence of their star big man, Joel Embiid.

While Philly did sign George during the offseason to add more star power, he also struggled to remain consistently available.

Gillie Da Kid was invited as a guest on Monday's episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," when he had the opportunity to rant directly to PG. Gillie noted how George's presence and absence on the court are already evened out.

"You play damn near just as many games as you didn't play," Gillie said to George. "It's getting to the point now it's like, 'F**k that s**t man. Rebuild all that s**t man.' Because we don't even know if our best player is going to be available."

Gillie then expressed how frustrated he is with today's Sixers players because of their lack of enthusiasm to work as hard as the legends of the past.

The 76ers reportedly looking to trade Paul George

It appears that the Philadelphia 76ers are already willing to let go of Paul George after a flop season. George failed to deliver on the team's expectations due to injury issues that kept him from playing regularly. Because of George's likelihood to struggle with injuries again next season, it seems that the Sixers are no longer willing to risk it.

There are numerous reports that Philly plans on targeting talents such as Kevin Durant and Lauri Markkanen. Before the 2025 trade deadline, many expected Durant to suit up for another team. The Phoenix Suns have expressed their readiness to move on from the KD era and explore other options.

Given the circumstances, NBA insider Jonathan Givony said that the Sixers could likely come up with a trade package involving Paul George.

"Some teams expect the Sixers to be active in trade conversations, with names such as Kevin Durant (Phoenix) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah) as potential targets in packages that could include Paul George and the No. 3 pick," Givony said.

"Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made a career of being active and aggressive on the trade front, but historically, it’s rare to see a top-three pick being traded."

Durant and Markkanen are less injury-prone compared to George. If the Sixers manage to secure a deal with either the Suns or the Utah Jazz, Philly might be able to make up for their losses from this season next year.

