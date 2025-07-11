"You posting thirst traps now?": Shaquille O'Neal’s stepson reacts as NBA legend shows off his buff physique in shirtless workout

On Friday, Shaquille O'Neal showed off his fitness regimen and his buff physique to his fans. He shared a video of himself on his Instagram account where the Lakers legend is seen exercising in the gym.

The video ends with Big Shaq flexing his bicep as the clip transitions to show Nutricost's logo.

The fans swarmed the post's comments section with praises and jokes, but the Lakers legend's stepson, Myles O'Neal, played the role of a troll and teased his father.

"You posting thirst traps now? 😂" Myles commented.

Myles O'Neal teases his father in a comment on his IG post. (Credits: @shaq/Instagram)

Shaquille O'Neal is the father of six children. Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me'arah are with Shaunie O'Neal, his ex-wife. He also has a daughter, Taahirah, from his former relationship with Arnetta Yardbourgh, and a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie's previous relationship.

Myles O'Neal was born in 1997. The Lakers legend has embraced his step-son as his own.

Myles has followed his father's DJ Diesel persona, becoming a musician and a DJ. Shaq and his step-son often post about each other on their social media accounts, performing at concerts and tours.

Shaquille O'Neal once revealed the reason he did not want his children to join the NBA

Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the most dominant player to have ever played in the NBA. He had it all, whether it be speed, strength, or technique, to become the perfect player in the paint. However, the Lakers legend has never forced his children to follow in his footsteps and continue his legacy.

On Apr. 19, 2022, Shaq appeared as a guest on "The Pivot" podcast, where he revealed the reason behind his desire to see his children do different things than play in the NBA. Shaq said

"I try to also instill in them, 'We do not need another basketball player in the family, we do not at all. If you want to play, I have the blueprint, I have the answers to get you to the top. You can follow them, or you can choose not to follow them, or you can make your own path.

"Do not feel you have to be that because if you look at [basketball] and you look at [money], the richest people in the world don't do that. So, I want you to focus on something else.'" [13:20]

However, some of O'Neal's children did play basketball, but they were nowhere near their father in terms of success. Shaq's youngest daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, plays as a guard for the Florida Gators.

