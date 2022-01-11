"You put us on paper with them; I like our chances" - Stephen Curry on the 2017 Warriors giving the Michael Jordan-Bulls dynasty a run for their money

Stephen Curry has said that the 2017 Golden State Warriors team would have got the better of Michael Jordan's 1996 Chicago Bulls team. Both teams embarked on dominating championship runs.

Kevin Durant was part of the Golden State Warriors team that year, which played a key role in their championship run. They won 67 games in the regular season to finish first in the West. On their way to the championship, Stephen Curry and co. beat LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. That was the perfect revenge for the upset the Warriors endured against the Cavs a year before.

When asked in a GQ Sports interview, who would emerge triumphant in a seven-game series between that Warriors team and the 1996 Bulls team, Stephen Curry replied:

"Absolutely, obviously we will never know, but you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I'd say Dubs in six."

The 1990s were undoubtedly dominated by the Bulls, but the 1996 team was special. They had legends like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Toni Kukoc.

The team finished with a jaw-dropping record of 72-10, which was later broken by the Warriors team of 2016, who went 72-9. However, one notable difference between the two teams is that the Bulls won the championship that year, while the Warriors squandered a 3-1 lead against Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Despite that chastening NBA Finals defeat, the Warriors started from where they left off the next season. They made their intentions clear, as they signed Kevin Durant from the OKC Thunder.

As expected, the Warriors were sensational in the regular season that year. However, they took things up a notch in the playoffs. They won 16 of their 17 games, with their only loss in the postseason coming in the NBA Finals against the Cavs.

If that team were to go up against the Bulls dynasty, it would be a matchup for the ages. There would be dozens of Hall of Famers and arguably many from the NBA Top 75 in this matchup.

Picking a favorite among the two in a seven-game series would be tough. There is no doubt that fans would enjoy every single minute of this clash, and it would go down as one of the best Finals series in the history of the NBA.

However, the fact that Curry picked his Warriors team over Jordan's Bulls might not sit well among many NBA fans.

Can Stephen Curry inspire the Warriors to the NBA championship this year?

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in a game against the Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry has had quite a season so far. He started the campaign brilliantly, breaking the all-time three-point record. However, recently, Curry's form has dipped a bit, which has seen him slip down the MVP ladder. That has not impacted the Warriors, though, who sit comfortably atop the Western Conference standings.

Many believe that the Warriors would be a bit worried about Curry's drop in form, but that does not appear to be the case. Head coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green have said that they aren't worried about Curry's form, as the player can recover from his slump in just one game.

On the contrary, the Warriors have many reasons to be excited about. They recently got a huge boost, as they finally got back the services of Klay Thompson, who had an impressive outing on his return to the lineup.

With Thompson showing glimpses of his brilliance, the Warriors will be confident of going all the way, and his return will take some pressure off Curry. The team has played 39 games so far, winning 30 of them. If they stay healthy and Curry gets back to his best, the Warriors should head to the postseason as the favorties to win the championship.

