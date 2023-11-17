"You're asking me to do it for James Dolan": Stephen A. Smith refuses to give up 'sex for a year' even if it results in Knicks NBA title win

Stephen A. Smith was put in a difficult situation when he was asked about his desire to see the New York Knicks win an NBA championship. Smith had to give up sex for a year to guarantee a Knicks title for the first time since 1973. However, the ESPN analyst refused to do it because he wouldn't do it for James Nolan.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" later, Ballsack Sports on X asked Smith if he was willing to give up sex. Smith had to think about his answer to the hypothetical question, but ultimately refused to give up sex for his beloved Knicks.

"You're alluding to the most blasphemous words in history and that's celibacy," Smith said. "I can't function like that, that's going too far. Monogamy? No problem. Celibacy is another matter and to know that you're asking me to do it for the New York Knicks. Essentially, you're asking me to do it for James Dolan. That ain't happening!"

Stephen A. Smith has been a lifelong New York Knicks fan. He, along with many Knicks fans, has long been suffering due to the franchise's failures over the years. The Knicks last won a championship when Smith was a five-year-old kid in the Bronx.

The Knicks have had some success in the 1990s, making it to the NBA Finals in 1994 and 1999. They lost to the Houston Rockets in 1994 and the San Antonio Spurs in 1999. They also ran into Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, as well as Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers, during the entire decade.

Stephen A. Smith praises Knicks rival

Stephen A. Smith does not have a lot of hope for his New York Knicks this season despite making the Eastern Conference semifinals last playoffs. Smith has nothing but praise for one of the Knicks' rival teams, the Boston Celtics. The eccentric ESPN analyst believes that the Celtics have the best starting five in the entire NBA.

"This is the most lethal starting five in the National Basketball Association," Smith said. "By the way, they're also the leading rebounding team in the association. The Celtics are legit. They're my favorites to come out of the East and go to the Finals for a reason."

Despite his love/hate relationship with the New York Knicks over the years, Stephen A. Smith has accepted that its ownership is not serious unless they acquire someone like Joel Embiid or Donovan Mitchell to take them to the next level.

