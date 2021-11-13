"You're a f***ing All-Star. You figured it out. You deserve respect" - Draymond Green heaps praise on Team USA teammate Zach Lavine after his meteoric rise

Zach LaVine has come out all guns blazing, picking up from where he left off last season. Draymond Green was quick to comment on his Team USA teammate's meteoric rise. He has heaped praise on LaVine, saying the latter has figured things out, and deserves the respect he's getting.

LaVine has had a career arc that has been different from other All-Stars such as Devin Booker or Karl Anthony-Towns. That's because he was never considered the face of a franchise until he started shining in Chicago. His production gradually increased every year before he produced a career season last year. LaVine averaged 27.4 points, 4.9 assists and five rebounds to earn his first All-Star appearance in the process.

All-Star and NBA champion Draymond Green forged a bond with Zach LaVine during their stint with the national team at the Olympics. He was quick to heap praise on the Bulls star, saying that he has earned the respect of his peers. Green said that LaVine now has to embody being an All-Star, and sustain the reputation he has fought to earn. Here's what Green said about LaVine, in an interview with The Athletic:

“When you look at a guy as talented as Zach LaVine, the reality is nobody has taught him how to be Zach LaVine and not treated as this young kid who’s up and coming in the league who’s trying to figure it out. "

"Like, no. You’re a f***ing All-Star. You figured it out. You deserve respect. And most importantly, you have the respect of your peers. Embody that. Because if you don’t embody that, people can see through that, and it will be used against you."

He added:

“He’s one of those guys that’s extremely talented, extremely confident, but doesn’t really know how good he truly is, what he brings to the table. So it’s just trying to teach him that. You are the face of a franchise, bro. How do you be that? He’s never been on a team where anyone can really, truly teach him that. Or else he would’ve been that.”

LaVine was known to be an athletic forward who had multiple highlight reels, but was never considered reliable enough to take a franchise's future on him. However, LaVine proved his doubters wrong, and has elevated his game to a whole new level. That has given the Bulls a good chance to make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

Can Zach LaVine sustain his current form and guide the Chicago Bulls to a deep postseason run?

Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: Day 15

Zach LaVine has had a blistering start to his 2021-22 campaign. He is averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 11 games to help the Bulls to an 8-3 record in the loaded Eastern Conference.

LaVine has had a great 2021. He made his first All-Star appearance, and played a key role in helping Team USA win Olympic Gold. He was also a core factor in recruiting pitches for the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in the offseason to help create a Bulls roster capable of making some noise.

The All-Star has been at the forefront. He is leading the Bulls vocally and by example, giving it his all, playing with high energy at both ends every time he's on the court.

The Bulls will go as far as Zach LaVine goes this season. If he's able to replicate last season's magic or turn it up a notch, don't be surprised to see Chicago make it to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

