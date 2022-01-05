“You’re gonna be successful if LeBron is on the court” - Zach Lowe believes LeBron James can play any position and do great

LeBron James started at center for the first time in his 19 NBA seasons Dec. 28 against the Houston Rockets. The LA Lakers won 132-123 to snap a five-game losing streak.

With star big Anthony Davis out for at least a month due to his sprained knee, interim coach David Fizdale needed to try something new. Dwight Howard had just returned from health and safety protocol, and DeAndre Jordan had been inconsistent. The troubling situation with the Los Angeles bigs put Fizdale in a position to make a big call, and it looks like it worked.

When asked about the Lakers' current issues at center, Fizdale explained:

“To have guys out with COVID and stuff like that, I just took a gamble and said, 'You know, I think that tonight's the night to start him at 5 (center).'"

The Lakers have since gone 3-1 with James at center. They are currently on a two-game winning streak. It was their first winning streak since mid-December (before they suffered their season-worst losing skid).

On an episode of "NBA Today" on ESPN, the consistency of the Lakers' current success emerged as a topic of conversation. When asked if he expects the Lakers to keep winning with James at center, NBA insider Zach Lowe said:

“I do, I mean … LeBron at anything, LeBron at point guard, forward, center or coach, you’re gonna be successful if LeBron is on the court.”

LeBron James at the center position

In his first start at center against Houston, LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Los Angeles lost its next game, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-99 despite James totaling 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Production like this shows why Lowe may be correct: James can really do just about anything.

James ranks third all-time in career scoring. He has averaged 25 points per game in nearly every season of his career. He's been a four-time champion, a four-time NBA Finals MVP and a four-time MVP.

Across a career of saucy slams and quick, aggressive offense, James has not shorted himself on the other end of the court. “The King's” defensive greatness is reflected in six All-Defensive team selections, making the first team five times.

James, who is 37 and was drafted in 2003, has been playing professional basketball for more than half of his life.

When asked about the opportunity to play center, James said:

"I think I've taken pride over the course of my career in being able to play five positions … or at least know all five positions. … So tonight ... called for me to start at center, and I just tried to be in a hell of a lot of plays."

James’ next matchup is Tuesday night, when the Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings. The last time these teams played, the Lakers won 117-92 with James not playing. Can the Lakers achieve the same outcome with James in his new position? Sacramento is coming off a 115-113 victory over Miami and is also 3-1 in its last four games.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein