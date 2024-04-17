“You’re kidding yourself”: NBA analyst hops on Spaces to ridicule Warriors fans after play-in tournament exit 

The Golden State Warriors got demolished 118-94 by the Sacramento Kings in Tuesday's Western Conference play-in tournament clash, ending their playoff hopes. Afterward, FS1's Nick Wright ridiculed Warriors fans for blaming coach Steve Kerr's lineups for Golden State falling well short of its NBA championship aspirations.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Warriors collapsed, falling behind by as many as 26 points in the second half. They shot just 41.3% (33-for-80) and 31.3% from 3 (10-for-32), committing 16 turnovers in a rough offensive showing. Meanwhile, veteran star shooting guard Klay Thompson finished scoreless on 0-for-10 shooting.

Nonetheless, some took issue with Kerr's rotations, including his decision to play rookie starting center Trayce Jackson-Davis for only 11 minutes. Kerr instead primarily used smaller lineups, resulting in Sacramento corralling 15 offensive rebounds.

After the game, Wright hopped on Spaces to discuss Golden State's shortcomings. Warriors fan Jim Park made the case for Jackson-Davis needing more minutes.

However, Wright pointed out the absurdity of a veteran squad with title hopes needing to rely on a rookie second-round draft pick.

"If the amount of minutes Trayce Jackson-Davis does or does not get is the difference between your team getting rocked by a Kings team in free fall and winning a championship, then you're kidding yourself," Wright said.

Warriors face offseason of uncertainty following elimination from play-in tournament

Tuesday's play-in exit marked the Warriors' third time missing the playoffs in the last five years. In between, they won the 2022 NBA title. However, two years later, their veteran core appears on the brink of being split up.

Following his disastrous 0-point outing, Klay Thompson is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. Meanwhile, questions remain surrounding veteran star forward Draymond Green's long-term future in Golden State after his tumultuous season.

The Warriors had the NBA's highest payroll this season ($209.4 million per HoopsHype). So, the franchise may not be too inclined to run back an expensive roster that missed the playoffs.

In his postgame interview, Steve Kerr expressed a desire to see the Warriors' Big 3 of Thompson, Green and Steph Curry remain together. However, he acknowledged that their run may be coming to an end.

"This is life. This is how it works. You don't get to stay on top forever," Kerr said. "...We've got an offseason where we've got a lot to think about."

