“You’re looking at Leon Rose and saying ‘you gotta get this one’” - Jay Williams says 3x All-Star is on the verge of superstardom, says he is what the New York Knicks have been waiting for

The future of Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell continues to be up in the air as the New York Knicks continue to be strongly linked.

The Knicks are in desperate need of a franchise player and this seems like a perfect fit for both parties.

On ESPN's morning radio show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, former NBA player Jay Williams believes that the Knicks have to get Mitchell. Williams said that the onus is on Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose.

He higlighted the importance of getting this deal across the line given the assets the franchise has in abundance.

"I'm a huge fan of Donovan. I think he's on the verge of superstardom and he has that type of talent. Just look the numbers itself, those are superstar-like numbers in this league.

"This is what New York has been waiting for. This is what the Knicks have been waiting for. So when you see them acquire all these draft picks, we see them make the move for Jalen Brunson at a $110 million, the perfect backcourt made for him is a guy like Donovan Mitchell.

"That is the culture of your team. This is one where you're looking at Leon Rose and saying ‘you gotta get this one’," Williams said.

The Utah Jazz could very well deal a trade for Mitchell as they have already shipped off Rudy Gobert. Danny Ainge, the CEO of the Jazz, has appointed Will Hardy, a rookie head coach, on a five-year deal. Their recent moves indicate the Jazz are heading towards a full-blown rebuild.

Can the New York Knicks land Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell has elevated himself into one of the best guards in the game

Donovan Mitchell finished the season averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season. He shot the ball better than 44% from the field and and over 35% from beyond the arc. He can score at all three levels at an incredible rate and is good enough to be the corner piece of a franchise, something the New York Knicks desperately need.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:



Michael Jordan

Wilt Chamberlain

Allen Iverson



That’s it. Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:Michael Jordan Wilt ChamberlainAllen IversonThat’s it. https://t.co/1dVJmUCtW6

The New York Knicks' dysfunctionality has been well documented over the years. Owner James Dolan seems to be in the thick of things whenever the Knicks are in the spotlight. General Manager Scott Perry and and president of basketball operations Leon Rose have come into the franchise and tried to resurrect the organization.

Donovan Mitchell came into the season on the back of a new contract extension with the Utah Jazz as he signed a $163 million deal over five years. He has a player option ahead of the 2025-26 season. This means that the New York Knicks have no choice but to trade him as he only hits free agency in 2026.

StatMuse @statmuse Most playoff PPG by active players:



32.5 — Luka Doncic

29.4 — Kevin Durant

28.7 — LeBron James

28.3 — Donovan Mitchell Most playoff PPG by active players:32.5 — Luka Doncic29.4 — Kevin Durant28.7 — LeBron James28.3 — Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/qAfnSIzSIo

The Jazz are also in all likelihood going to demand the farm and then some if they are to trade away their best players. The New York Knicks do have tradeable assets like RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, and a bunch of draft picks along with them could entice the Jazz into making a trade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far