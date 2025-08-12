"You’re lucky I came into the league as a power forward": Anthony Davis’ former $120 million teammate message shines light on NBA’s problem

Anthony Davis' former teammate, Dwight Howard, had a message for the Dallas Mavericks star, which shed light on the NBA's longstanding problem. Howard's &quot;DH12 Above the Rim&quot; podcast shared a graphic on its Instagram account on Monday.It featured names and images of multiple players with their listed and real heights. The podcast said in the caption that the picture was a reaction to NBA on ESPN releasing a video of Davis making a shocking revelation.&quot;Have to come clean with the truth after @nbaonespn just posted an old video where Anthony Davis admitted to rounding down his height to 6’10 to avoid playing center 😳,&quot; &quot;DH12 Above the Rim&quot; wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHoward called out Davis for his statement. He said that the Mavericks star was lucky that he was able to round off his height and play his preferred position.&quot;@antdavis23 you lucky I came in the league at power forward they rounded me up to 7’0 ft and said I couldn’t shoot any 3’s,&quot; Howard wrote.Dwight Howard calls out AD in his comment. (Credits: @dh12abovetherim/Instagram)Davis has not reponded to Howard, who has a net worth of $120 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).Many players drifted away from playing the center position as it requires intense physicality. It could be one of the reasons why the league has not seen a dominant big man like Shaquille O'Neal or Kareem Abdul Jabbar in years.Another problem stems directly from the previous issue. As players avoid the big man role, teams have to play those who have been great at the power forward position as centers.Davis is a good example, as he had to play center in his last few years with the Lakers, which lacked big man options. However, after moving to Dallas, Davis resumed playing at power forward, with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford as the team's centers.Anthony Davis moves on from LA and lists $39.9 million mansion for saleAnthony Davis has embraced his life in Texas, and he listed his Los Angeles mansion for sale. TMZ reported the details of the listing in an article in July.Davis' mansion is priced at $39.9 million. The property has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, one theater, elevator, game room, home gym, barber shop, wine cellar, wet bar and a separate lounge. The mansion is located at Bel Air Crest in a high-profile neighborhood.