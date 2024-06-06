"You’re so mad & disappointed" - Kendrick Perkins calls out LeBron James for hogging spotlight ahead of NBA Finals

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins wasn't a fan of LeBron James stealing the spotlight of the finals. Recently, James reminisced about playing with his former teammate Kyrie Irving, who's now playing with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs are set to take on the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series in the finals.

James expressed how much he missed playing alongside Irving. From 2014 to 2017, the two were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers and were part of the 2016 championship team. The two stars were fan-favorites but the point guard left the team after the 2016-17 season for a chance to lead another team.

The current LA Lakers star became nostalgic about playing alongside Irving in the new episode of his podcast, "Mind the Game." However, their other former teammate thinks that James is hogging the attention that fans have of the finals.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Here we go again, Bron weaseling his way into somebody else’s moment. This is not about you! Your team is at home," Perkins said. "This is about the Mavs and the Celtics, but yet you’re so mad and disappointed that you’re not Kyrie Irving’s running mate anymore. Here we go again."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

James has not responded to Perkins accusing him of stealing the spotlight from the NBA Finals.

Perkins cites Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving as LeBron James' best running mates

LeBron James has played alongside other great players throughout his career. But since he's been part of an excellent All-Star pairing, fans find it hard to determine which stars were James' best partners. For Perkins, he cited Irving and Anthony Davis as the best players who have played with the four-time champion.

"AD [Anthony Davis] in the bubble was putting up Shaq-type numbers. Damn. I want to say it’s AD. Then I want to say it’s Kyrie next. But man, to be down 3-1, pull off something that has never been done in NBA history. What Kyrie average in that damn series, man?" Perkins said.

Expand Tweet

Surprisingly, Perkins wasn't a fan of Dwyane Wade as a running mate for James. The former player pointed out that having Chris Bosh was a huge thing since many cited the big man as the most important player for the three stars. For that reason, it's hard for Perkins to view Wade as the Robin to James' Batman.

James played alongside Wade and Bosh for four seasons while with the Miami Heat. Together, they won two titles during their team-up and ran the Eastern Conference for four straight seasons. However, with James' stint with Irving and Davis, he's only won one title with each of them.