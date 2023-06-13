“You’re a millionaire, you work hard for yourself” - Dwyane Wade explains signing prenup with wife Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have become quite the power couple since marrying in 2014. The duo have earned plenty of attention over the years as a power couple, even appearing in commercials together.

Last month, Union spoke in an interview with Bloomberg Originals where she stated that she and Wade split everything 50/50. Naturally, the comments came as a surprise to many considering the fact that Wade earned a whopping $198 million from NBA contracts alone.

During a recent interview with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Wade spoke about the situation. As he pointed out, both he and his wife also support their other family members with their own money. However, when it comes to their life together, they split everything.

Wade also spoke about the prenups the two signed, with the NBA legend stating he was willing to sign a prenup too considering how hard Union works for her money:

“Let's say I have 20 to 50 responsibilities and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, she has a lot of things she’s responsible for. You know what she does? She pays 100% of that. You know what I do? I pay 100% of my life.”

When it came to the prenup, Wade recalled how the two worked things out, coming to an agreement together:

“I told her the same way, ‘I’ll sign a prenup too. You’re a millionaire. You got money. You work hard for yourself.'"

2023 Naismith Hall Of Fame Press Conference

What did Gabrielle Union say about her and Dwyane Wade's marriage

Considering fans were both confused and distraught over the fact that Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade split things, let's take a look at what she said. When looking at the comments the two made, the picture becomes much clearer.

Union's comments about splitting things 50/50 and feeling pressure to work to support her family include supporting her parents and sisters, like Wade said.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Red Carpet

"It's weird to say I'm head of household because in this household, we split everything 50/50. But in the other households that each of us has to support, it puts this — there's always like this gorilla on your back, that's like, 'You better work! You better work! You want to sleep in? (Then) somebody might not eat.' And it's hard.

“... I have more responsibilities for my money. I get nervous if a movie doesn’t open, am I gonna have enough to hold everyone up?”

Fortunately, online estimates list Union as being worth $40 million, meaning that she's certainly done pretty well for herself.

