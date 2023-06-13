"It was better for me"- Dwyane Wade opens up on the reason for choosing the Utah Jazz over the Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade shocked the NBA world when news broke out that he bought a minority stake in the Utah Jazz. Being a legend for the Miami Heat, many expected Wade to be involved with the team that drafted him after retiring from the game of basketball and the NBA.

Shannon Sharpe had a chance to talk to the Heat legend about various things. One of the subjects the two were able to touch on was Wade's decision to buy a minority stake in the Jazz. The three-time champion took the chance to explain why he chose Utah over Miami.

Watch Wade's comments about it at the 10-minute mark.

"Relationships, business, opportunity. At the right time for me, sometimes you have to step away from the career. Too close to the career, too close to not getting some of the things that I wanted, not getting the things they wanted. For me, I wanted to step away and be able to build and work on our relationship, which I think we've continued to do." Wade said.

"I wanted to be able to support the Heat without feeling the obligation. Without feeling whatever I felt in the midst of the business of the game. I needed to get rid of that."

"I wanna root for my team, I wanna support Jimmy [Butler], I wanna support UD [Udonis Haslem], I wanna support Spo [Erik Spoelstra] without feeling any way that I felt before... I felt it was better for me to learn what someone that I built a relationship with that I'm closer with from a business standpoint."

Even after he's retired from the NBA, he has shown his support for the Heat. During Miami's finals appearance this year, Wade was seen courtside watching Games 3 and 4.

Dwyane Wade opened up about leaving the Heat temporarily

Many NBA fans aren't open to talking about Dwyane Wade's temporary departure from the Heat. During the 2016 offseason, Wade left Miami and signed with the Chicago Bulls and even had a stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This was after he wasn't offered the contract he was hoping to get.

Wade talked about his honest thoughts on why he left Miami.

"It sucked. I left. I won three championships in Wade County and I left. I left for a few different reasons, but it hurt." Wade said.

"Unfortunately for me, the decision I wanted them to make at the time I wanted them to make it, they didn't make. It affected how I felt about everything that I put into what I was told when I came in."

Luckily for Heat fans, their franchise star found his way home and ended his career in Miami. Wade played his final game for the South Beach franchise in April 2019.

