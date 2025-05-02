"You're nuts" - NBA fans react to Devin Carter's mom's bizarre conspiracy alleging cloning of husband Anthony Carter by Miami Heat

Devin Carter’s mom, Cassie Carter, tweeted on April 4 that the Miami Heat had a hand in cloning her husband, Anthony Carter. She showed photos of the former NBA veteran that were allegedly evidence of the cloning. Cassie specifically noted the difference in the ear of the retired player as proof of her claims.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the bizarre tweet from the Sacramento Kings point guard’s mother:

“You're nuts”

Expand Tweet

One fan said:

“Ms Carter you appear to be suffering a mental breakdown. Please seek treatment by professionals it can and does get better with treatment and medication!”

Another fan added:

“Why would they clone Anthony Carter of all people tho??”

@DylanWhyUPetty continued:

“I’m so sorry this has happened to you. Is there anything someone like me can do to help expose this?”

@TheAlmightyLoyd commented:

“All-time breakdown right here. Worse than Britney’s hair. I hope you get the help you need.”

Devin Carter’s mom alleged that she and Anthony Carter never had a divorce. She tweeted that “actors from Central Casting” and a “cloned” version of her husband were used to fake the divorce inside the Miami Heat arena. She even named actress Stacy Glick as the one who performed the role of a judge.

The former NBA journeyman worked for the Heat as a player development coach from 2018 to 2023. Cassie claimed that he was sent to become a Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach to cover up the alleged cloning.

Devin Carter's mom claims the Miami Heat were "heavily involved" in the cloning of her husband, Anthony Carter. [photo: @CassiebCarter/IG]

Cassie Carter’s accusation of the Miami Heat cloning her husband is easily one of the most bizarre stories in NBA history.

Devin Carter made his NBA debut opposite his dad, Anthony Carter, who is Grizzlies assistant coach

Devin Carter, the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, did not immediately play for the Sacramento Kings. The combo guard sat out the first three months of the season to recover from left shoulder surgery.

On Jan. 3, he finally debuted for the Kings, which came against the Memphis Grizzlies, which had Anthony Carter as an assistant coach.

The elder Carter reportedly made one request to former coach Taylor Jenkins and his team. He asked to be allowed to stand up and clap if and when his son scored his first NBA points. The Grizzlies gave him permission, but the Kings rookie failed to make a basket.

Expand Tweet

Still, the younger Carter earned bragging rights against his father after the Kings beat the Grizzlies 138-133.

