“You’re a small-market team with no history of winning, you cannot quibble” - NBA analyst believes New Orleans Pelicans should offer 1x All-Star a max deal, says "just do it and move on"

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to sign their young superstar Zion Williamson to an extension. Williamson is eligible for a five-year rookie max extension worth over $180 million this summer.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Zach Lowe said the Pelicans didn't really have much of a choice because they are not a big-market team. Lowe believes the Pelicans have a superstar on their hands and should do everything to keep him. Lowe said:

"I suspect the Pelicans will try to negotiate some injury protections like the 76ers did with Joel Embiid. But you're the New Orleans Pelicans, you're a small-market team with no history of winning, you cannot quibble about like a guy like Zion Williamson despite the injury and conditioning issues. You just do it and move on."

Williamson has been criticized for his conditioning issues. His knee and foot injuries have also cast a doubt on his durability. He missed the entirety of this season.

Williamson's impending return for the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans endured a tumultuous season. They started 3-16 under first-year coach Willie Green in the month after announcing Williamson had offseason foot surgery. But the franchise nevertheless maintained its intention to make the playoffs, even without Williamson.

The acquisition of CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline in mid-February accentuated that point. After standing 36-46 at the end of January, New Orleans went 18-14 for the rest of the season.

Too high, too low, or just right?

The Pels then won two play-in games. They then took the Phoenix Suns, who had the NBA's best record, to six games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

A healthy Williamson, along with Brandon Ingram and McCollum, could lead the Pelicans deep into the postseason. Williamson was an All-Star, averaging 27.0 points per game, in the one healthy season of his career (2020-21). In those three, the Pelicans will have players who can get a bucket at will.

Williamson will always attract double teams as his game is predicated on his ability inside the arc. If the defense collapses on him, he can dish it out to the open man in McCollum or Ingram.

However, the current need of the hour for both Williamson and the Pelicans is for him to stay healthy. The future of the franchise is essentially predicated on Williamson's health.

