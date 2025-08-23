"You're the truth": Malik Beasley’s girlfriend Natalia Garibotto hails resilience in powerful message after legal ordeal ends

Months after being named in the federal investigation related to gambling allegations, Malik Beasley received a big relief on Friday. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons player was not &quot;being considered the target&quot; in the allegations related to the 2023-24 season.According to Charania, the Eastern District of New York had &quot;the extensive conversations and meetings&quot; with the NBA player regarding the allegations and cleared him from the target list. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeasley's girlfriend, Natalia Garibotto, was elated with the news of his getting a relief from the Eastern District of New York. Garibotto shared Shams Charania's IG post on her IG Story with a heartfelt message.&quot;When the world tried to bring you down, your head was always up,&quot; Garibotto wrote in the caption. &quot;You're the truth Mr. Beasley.&quot;[Credit: IG/@nataagataa]In her previous IG Story, Garibotto also posted a picture with Malik Beasley. She wore a backless top and a pair of denims as she walked, holding hands with Beasley.&quot;Us,&quot; she captioned the post, followed by a white heart emoji.[Credit: IG/@nataagataa]After a stellar season with the Detroit Pistons, the team was ready to offer Beasley a massive three-year, $42 million contract to bring him back to the lineup. However, the offer froze in wake of the investigation.According to Charania, other teams had also stopped the conversation about potentially signing Malik Beasley. However, since the investigation has stopped, Beasley's career could be on the rise again. Several teams have reportedly enquired about the availability of the sharp shooter.Malik Beasley teases big revelations after evacuating Detroit apartmentRemaining under big scrutiny since he was named in federal investigations, Malik Beasley remained mum for a long time.On Aug. 11, Beasley posted two pictures on his Instagram. The animated pictures featured in the post showed Beasley posing in his colorful dress. However, it was the caption of the post that attracted attention.&quot;ohhh boy.. I got a story to tell 💭💭💭,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince the end of the last NBA season, the Pistons' star has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Amid gambling allegations, he was evacuated from his rented apartment in Detroit for allegedly not having paid the rent. The apartment was owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's real estate company.