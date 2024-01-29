"You're trying to get me suspended again" - Former All-Star slams Jarred Vanderbilt for throwing antics at Draymond Green

Jarred Vanderbilt and the LA Lakers had a great game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday as they went home with a 145-144 win. It was an intense game that ended in a double overtime. During the game, Vanderbilt and Draymond Green seemed to have annoyed each other on the court.

It was LeBron James and his triple-double that led the Lakers to a win. He had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists that night. Anthony Davis' double-double helped James as he had 29 points and 13 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell had 28 points in the game, which was a significant boost in their offense.

For the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins had 22 points apiece. Klay Thompson had a great game, scoring 24 points. Steph Curry didn't back down from the challenge as he scored 46 points.

Late in the fourth period, Green fouled Anthony Davis by hitting him in the face. Vanderbilt, who was on the other side of the floor, motioned towards the team to challenge it, hoping for a more serious call. The Warriors big man saw this and mocked the forward as he went down the court.

Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin appeared on "Gil's Arena" and slammed Vanderbilt for his tactics.

"Everybody saw [him] hit the motherf***** in the face. It was a f****** accident," Martin said. "So Vanderbilt, [was] asking for a f****** review. 'N****, shut up! You're trying to get me suspended again!' That's what Draymond is thinking!"

Fortunately, the incident didn't escalate to anything intense or insignificant. But the game was physically intense as both teams are trying to improve their records this season.

The Lakers are starting to find their rhythm according to Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers have won back-to-back games, which is a small sample size but a positive trend for the team. They've struggled early in the season, but the players have started to figure things out on the court. A key difference to how the Los Angeles squad has played recently is the inclusion of Jarred Vanderbilt.

He missed the earlier parts of the season due to injury and it has caused the team's defense to be terrible. Now that he's back, the Lakers have started to rack up some wins. With the team's chemistry starting to click, Vanderbilt believes that the team is starting to turn the corner after their win against the Warriors.

"I think we have a special group here. We’re starting to turn that corner at the right time I feel like," Vanderbilt said.

The Lakers are within the Play-In Tournament picture, at the ninth spot. They're looking forward to improving their record and gradually rise from the standings.

