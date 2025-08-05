"You not ready yet" - Gilbert Arenas trolls son Aloni Arenas during 1v1 game with playful jab about brother Alijah’s coaching

Gilbert Arenas continues to guide the basketball career of his kids, including 14-year-old phenom Aloni Arenas. The older Arenas, who has proudly coached them, sometimes plays against them 1-on-1. On Monday, he worked out with the Compton Magic point guard.The 6-foot-4 former NBA player dominated his 5-foot-11 son on the playground. He effortlessly scored jumpers over the youngster, who could not even bother Gilbert’s shots. After the game, the “Gil’s Arena” host wrote on Instagram:“@aloniarenas You not ready yet 😂 🗣️ now go tell ur brother @alijah0arenas his coaching didnt work ‘Undefeated vs 16 and under’ 💯 My secret to success ‘If i miss 🗣️Foul’ 🤷🏾‍♂️💯” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGilbert Arenas could not help but take a shot at Alijah Arenas, who is recovering from a torn meniscus. The incoming USC combo guard might miss the entire 2025-26 season because of the injury. Despite that, Gilbert could not resist a hilarious ribbing of the former Chatsworth High School. Alijah is already 18, which means he might have already beaten his father in a 1v1.Aloni Arenas could not do much against his bigger and more experienced father. However, against players of the same age or older, he has been performing well. Last year, SportsCenter highlighted his scoring exploits against high school players, two or three years older than him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGilbert Arenas could be joking about Aloni not being ready yet, because he wrote three years ago that Aloni was “up next” after Alijah. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans react to Gilbert Arenas trolling his sons, Alijah and Aloni ArenasGilbert Arenas recently grabbed headlines this week following his arrest and eventual release from federal custody. Arenas is in hot water for his alleged involvement in high-stakes illegal gambling. The former Golden State Warriors guard secured his freedom after paying a $50,000 bond.With fans eagerly waiting for the next update about Arenas, his post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram promptly went viral. Some reacted to his trolling of his sons, Alijah and Alone Arenas:Brandon Jennings @Tuff_CrowdLINKYeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa He ain’t ready yetOne fan said:&quot;Vs 16 and under hahaha&quot;&quot;So alikah finally beating his pops!&quot;Another fan added:#OneoOne3 @_4EGoonLINKFirst bucket don’t even count you walked a mile!!One more fan continued:. @Jay_Da_VillainLINKHe Got Game: Snitching EditionAnother fan commented:SlipBayless @iamSlipBaylessLINKThat foul call sums up why u undefeated 😂😂😂Gilbert Arenas has guided his kids to superb basketball careers as their coach and mentor. Talking trash and having a little fun with them might be a staple in their routine. Arenas showed that learning can be enjoyable on the basketball court.