"You really think Steph Curry wouldn't break?": Charles Barkley questions Warriors superstar's survival in 'Bad Boys' Pistons era

In recent days, the discussion about whether Steph Curry is the greatest point guard of all time has been prevalent. While some believe that Curry is the best of all the guards, others aren't as convinced, as they see Magic Johnson as the gold standard.

On 'The Bill Simmons Podcast,' former NBA player Charles Barkley cast doubt on whether Curry would have been as successful had he played in the Detroit Bad Boys era.

Barkley's comments were in relation to how physical the Pistons were and how they physically dominated Michael Jordan during his early years in the NBA. That has led Barkley to wonder how Curry would have handled the physicality.

"I played against Michael every year in his prime, and it was beautiful to watch. But going back and watching the Last Dance, seeing what the Pistons did to him, trying to physically whoop the hell out of him and him not complaining, just getting bigger and stronger, I'm like Damn this guy was the greatest in my opinion," Barkley said."

"As much as I love Steph Curry, and I love Steph Curry, can you imagine the Bad boys beating the hell out of him? If you think he could take those blows that John Salley, Dennis Rodman, Bill Laimbeer, those body checks that they were putting on Michael and Scottie and myself and guys like that, you really think Steph Curry wouldn't break?"

Barkley's comments come as former NBA players continue to lambast the lack of physicality in the modern game. Players from the 80s and 90s continually point to the difference in how teams defended as a primary reason why modern stars wouldn't have succeeded in years past.

However, Steph Curry wouldn't have done his work in the paint like Jordan did during his earlier years. Instead, Curry might have continued to come off screens and shoot in space, making it difficult for any over-zealous contact to take place.

Stephen A. Smith reckons Steph Curry is among the greatest point guards of all time

On the Stephen A. Smith show, the ESPN anchor shared his thoughts on why Steph Curry should be considered the greatest point guard in NBA history.

"If you talk about a quintessential point guard, I've got the ball in my hands, I'm running the show, I'm conducting the offense, I'm passing, I'm facilitating opportunities for others," Smith said "In that regard, there is no one better than Magic Johnson."

When it comes to a 'pure point guard,' Johnson is certainly the greatest to play the position. However, Curry doesn't operate as a pure guard. Instead, the Golden State Warriors star operates as a focal point in the offense who uses his relentless movement to create opportunities for himself and others around him.

As such, the difference in play style should ensure that Curry is at least in the conversation when it comes to the greatest guards in NBA history. That's something Smith appears to agree with.

"We all know that Steph Curry is the greatest shooter we have ever seen. Have you ever seen him move without the ball? I know that Magic Johnson is the prototypical point guard, but the bottom line is that Steph warrants that level of consideration," Smith added.

In truth, both Johnson and Curry have had an enormous effect on the game of basketball.

Their game styles have helped shape how the game has evolved, and both will go down in history as two of the most talented players in their position. Which player was better will continue to be a debate for generations, though.

