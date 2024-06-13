"You are our rock"- Michael Jordan's son Marcus wholeheartedly wishes mama Juanita Vanoy Jordan on her 65th birthday

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, is celebrating her 65th birthday today on June 13. While Vanoy generally likes to keep a low profile and primarily uses her Instagram account for business posts, she switched things up for her birthday, posting an image of a birthday cupcake. In the comments section of the post, Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan wished their mom a happy birthday.

Her two sons are fresh off a Dominican Republic vacation that saw them link up with several cousins and other members of Michael Jordan's family. While it's unclear whether or not Juanita Vanoy attended the Jordan family getaway, Marcus and Jeffrey made it back to the US just in time for their mom's birthday.

In the comments section of her birthday post, Marcus Jordan gave his mom heartfelt birthday wishes, writing:

"Happy Birthday Mom!! We love you so much. You are our rock"

Jeffrey Jordan then followed it up with a birthday message of his own for his Mom, writing:

"Happy birthday mom! I love you"

At the time of writing, Juanita Vanoy's third child, Jasmine Jordan, has yet to comment on the post wishing her mom a happy birthday.

Check out the birthday post from Vanoy below:

Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy has been pulling up to watch Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky

While Juanita Vanoy is enjoying her birthday today, June 13, the ex-wife of Hall of Famer Michael Jordan recently pulled up to watch Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on two separate occasions.

On May 25, she posted pictures at the Chicago Sky's home game against the Connecticut Sun, which saw the Sky fall 86-82. Despite the tough loss, and the fact that the Sky have struggled to cross .500 on the season, Michael Jordan's ex-wife was unwavering in her support.

Following the game, she wrote a message of encouragement to the team, telling them that they would win the next one while posting a photo of Angel Reese. Check out the post below:

Three days later, Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, then pulled up to the Chicago Sky-Seattle Storm game in Chicago. Although the team lost yet again, rookie Angel Reese notably racked up a double-double on the box score.

Over 30 minutes played, Reese managed to score 11 points while hauling down 12 boards. Following the game, Vanoy took to social media, writing that although the team didn't get the win, she was happy to see Angel Reese log a double-double.

While it's unclear what Vanoy has planned for her 65th birthday on Thursday, the Chicago Sky will be back in action on Friday for a road game in DC. Given her support for the team, a Sky win would likely be a great birthday present.