"You have to sacrifice in order for teams to win" - 7-time NBA champion thinks he's best player to sacrifice for sake of winning titles

The hardest thing to do in the NBA is win a championship. Only a handful of players have won the championship, while it's even rarer to win it multiple times. Robert Horry knows a thing or two about championships and believes he's the best player to sacrifice for the sake of winning.

In a recent appearance on "The Byron Scott Podcast," Horry discussed how he sacrificed a lot to win seven NBA championships. He believes he could have become a great individual player, but winning was more important to him. Horry won titles with the Houston Rockets, LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

"For me, it was all about the fit and then sacrficing," Horry said. "And doing what's best for the team. I think that I was the best player to sacrifice in order for a team to win. A lot of guys don't know how to sacrifice their game in order to win. That's what you have to do to be winners.You can be the top dog, the middle dog or the bottom dog, but you have to sacrifice in order for teams to win.

Robert Horry's NBA career

Robert Horry at the San Antonio Spurs' victory parade

Robert Horry was the 11th overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. He was an anomaly in the league, as he was tall for a small forward but had the range unlike other power forwards. He went on to win two championships with the Rockets - 1994 and 1995.

The Rockets traded him to the Phoenix Suns in 1996 but only lasted half a season at the Valley. He was dealt to the LA Lakers in 1997, where he would be a vital role player in three championship runs from 2000 to 2002. He joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and won titles in 2005 and 2007.

Horry is just one of nine players with seven championships or more in NBA history. He's also the only player out of the nine who didn't play for the Boston Celtics. In addition to his seven rings, Horry was also known for his clutch shots in the postseason.

Is Robert Horry a Hall of Famer?

Robert Horry (left), Clyde Drexler and Rudy Tomjanovich

Robert Horry has career averages of 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He had a long career in the NBA but was never a star. However, he's considered among the most clutch shooters in league history. He's called "Big Shot Bob" for a reason.

His former coach with the Houston Rockets, Rudy Tomjanovich, called for Horrry's induction into the Hall of Fame. During his own Hall of Fame induction speech last year, Tomjanovich wanted Horry to be immoralized for everything he did in his career.

"I want to speak up for Robert Horry to be inducted into the Hall of Fame," Tomjanovich said. "He is truly a legendary player. He made so many clutch shots. He's got seven rings to prove it. This is where he belongs."

