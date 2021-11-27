“You said I’m gonna go down as the greatest shooter of all time; Check!" - Reggie Miller recalls what Stephen Curry told him a few years ago as the latter approaches the NBA record of most 3s ever made

Stephen Curry will go down inarguably as the greatest shooter to ever grace the hardwood. Curry is very close to overtaking Ray Allen in the all-time three-pointers made list. The latter recently recalled a story where Stephen told him that he would finish the task when Reggie Miller called him the greatest shooter of all-time.

Curry has been on a tear lately and has come out with a vengeance in the 2021/22 season to prove yet again why he is the best guard in the league, if not the best player. He averages 28.4 points,6.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals while shooting an astounding 41% in 13 attempts from the perimeter.

Curry is 43 three-pointers away from Allen's record and is also the fortrunner for the MVP award along with his former teammate Kevin Durant.

NBA Hall-of-Famer and Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who himself was considered one of the greatest shooters to play the game, recalled a conversation with Stephen Curry. During the conversation, Curry checked off the task Miller set for him a couple of years ago, which was to be the greatest shooter to ever play the game.

Here's what Miller said:

"It's been seven to eight years since you and I sat down in person. There are two things I took from that. In our conversation, you said I want to go down as the greatest shooter of all time, Check! And you wanted to own that three-point record, and now you're 150 three's away from Ray Allen."

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Only 50 treys away from becoming the all-time threes leader in NBA history, Steph sat down with Reggie Miller to discuss the art of the Chasing greatness from beyond the arc.Only 50 treys away from becoming the all-time threes leader in NBA history, Steph sat down with Reggie Miller to discuss the art of the #SPLASH Chasing greatness from beyond the arc. Only 50 treys away from becoming the all-time threes leader in NBA history, Steph sat down with Reggie Miller to discuss the art of the #SPLASH💦 https://t.co/XF1oan8qGn

Judging by the way Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have started, it is highly possible that Curry might not only claim the all-time record for three-pointers made but also win the MVP and an NBA championship in a historic season for the superstar guard.

This would put Curry in contention with Magic Johnson to be the best point-guard of all-time despite Magic having one more title than Curry.

Can Stephen Curry guide the Golden State Warriors to yet another NBA championship?

Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have come out of the gate all guns blazing and currently sit perched on top of the Western Conference with an astounding 17-2 record.

The Warriors have played some mesmerizing basketball, combining unselfish plays with brilliant off-the-ball movement to deadly effect, with most players having effective contributions from 1-15.

The Warriors' offensive prowess reflects on their rankings as they are ranked second in offensive rating. Stephen Curry is leading from the front and is playing at an MVP level at the moment.

This year's Warriors seem different, though, as they aren't very reliant on their superstar and franchise cornerstone. The likes of Damion Lee, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have stepped up and played a big role in taking some of the offensive burden off Curry's shoulder, allowing Curry to be more lethal.

The biggest factor behind the Warriors' brilliant start has been their defense, though. Draymond Green has been more aggressive and vocal this season and that has trickled down to the rest of the squad.

Curry has once again led from the front in this aspect too, putting in the added effort on that end and battling while inspiring his teammates to do their part and put in more collective effort to be better defensively.

The Warriors have the best defensive rating this season and are likely to carry that momentum forward considering the way they approach every game.

Antonin @antonin_org Stephen Curry's defense vs Charlotte Hornets:



He held his matchups to a 4-17 (23.5%) shooting and forced 2 turnovers. Stephen Curry's defense vs Charlotte Hornets:He held his matchups to a 4-17 (23.5%) shooting and forced 2 turnovers. https://t.co/tQ235slizI

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To think the team is performing this well without Klay Thompson or James Wiseman, it is indeed exciting to think of what they could be capable of achieving together once everyone is fit. It looks like a scary hour for the rest of the league with Curry and the Warriors gunning for the title.

Edited by Rohit Mishra